Two former World Series champions expected to attend Valley League Hall of Fame induction

Published Saturday, Jul. 8, 2017, 5:44 pm

Former World Series champions Sam Perlozzo and Wayne Comer are among the inductees expected to attend in person, as the Valley Baseball League recognizes its 2017 Hall of Fame Class at the All-Star Game in Harrisonburg, Va.

valley leaguePerlozzo played for the Waynesboro Generals and New Market Rebels. He served as manager of the Baltimore Orioles for 300 games from 2005 to 2007, and has also been an assistant coach with the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies. He won a World Series ring in 1990 with Cincinnati. Perlozzo played in the majors in 1977 with the Minnesota Twins and in 1979 with the San Diego Padres.

Comer played for the Shenandoah Indians in 1961, winning a VBL championship. He won a World Series in 1968 with the Detroit Tigers, recording a hit in his only at-bat of the series. Comer played 12 seasons of professional baseball, including five in the majors with the Tigers (1967 to 1968 and 1972), Seattle Pilots (1969), Milwaukee Brewers (1970) and Washington Senators (1970). He coached at Spotswood High School, winning a Valley District championship and Coach of the Year honors in 2000.

Also expected to be in attendance are 2017 inductees Marion “Bo” Trumbo and Maynard “Mo” Weber”.

Trumbo played for the New Market Rebels. He has been a scout for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners, and worked for the Major League Scouting Bureau. He was named the Middle Atlantic Major League Baseball Scouts Association’s Supervisory Scout of the Year in 1996. Trumbo has been elected to the Salem-Roanoke Baseball and Bridgewater College Athletic Halls of Fame.

Weber coached baseball for over 65 years, including the final 17 as hitting coach for the New Market Rebels. He served as the head coach at The College of William and Mary in 1965 and again from 1978 to 1981. He was later the General Manager of the Peninsula Pilots, a White Sox affiliate in the Carolina League. The VBL Coach of the Year award was named after him in 2008 and his #1 jersey has been retired by the New Market Rebels.

The second Hall of Fame class was voted on by a nine-member committee, with 35 candidates receiving at least one vote. The 2017 inductees are Wayne Comer, John Kruk, Claude “C.C.” Michael, Sam Perlozzo, Earl Shirkey, Marion “Bo” Trumbo and Maynard “Mo” Weber. The class will be recognized before tomorrow night’s 7:30 PM All-Star Game at JMU’s Veterans Memorial Park, and then presented individually between innings.

Discussion
 
