Two football graduate transfers will not enroll at UVA

Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall announced today (June 9) that two graduate transfers who originally announced their plans to enroll at the University this summer and compete this fall will not do so. Those individuals are offensive lineman Colin McGovern (New Lenox, Ill.) and quarterback Marvin Zanders (Jacksonville, Fla.).

McGovern recently completed his undergraduate degree at Notre Dame and Zanders graduated from Missouri this spring.

Graduate offensive line transfers John Montelus (Everett, Mass.) and Brandon Pertile (Clearwater, Fla.) will begin classes at UVA next week and will be eligible to compete this fall. Montelus completed his degree at Notre Dame this spring and Pertile finished his undergraduate program at Oklahoma State this year.

Rising sophomore Sonny Abramson (Chester, N.J.) has left the football program but remains enrolled at UVA and will continue to pursue his undergraduate degree. He did not appear in any games during the 2016 season.