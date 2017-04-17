 jump to example.com

Two Fishburne Military School cadets make cut for National Drill Championships

Published Monday, Apr. 17, 2017, 2:47 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

fishburne military school drill teamFor the second consecutive year, two Fishburne Military School cadets have been selected to compete at the JROTC National High School Drill Team Competition on May 7th in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The FMS cadets invited are both seniorrs and members of the Hudgins’ Rifles Armed Exhibition Drill Team at Fishburne. This is the second year in a row that this Fishburne Military School dual team has been invited to the National Championships.

Jacob Randall, son of Ms. Jenny Margaros of Stafford, Va., and Tyler Long, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Paddock of Beavercreek, Ohio, will be performing as a dual team and as individual soloists at the National Championships.

Of the approximately 3400 JROTC Units worldwide (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard), only 123 teams were invited to the 2016 National Championships and only three schools in Virginia (Fishburne Military School, T.C. Williams and Loudon County High School) earned invitations to last year’s event.

2019 will mark the 100th anniversary of US Army JROTC training in at Fishburne Military School. Nationally, JROTC celebrated its centennial in 2016.

Fishburne Military School’s Senior Army Instructor, LTC Robert A. Hunt USA(ret), notes “These young men have put in a tremendous amount of time and practice to reach this level. Fishburne Military School is well-known as a leader in the [US Army JROTC Cadet Command’s] 4th Brigade and this gives our young men a great opportunity to shine at a National level. We couldn’t be more proud of what these young men have accomplished.”

Cadet Long noted “We are both really excited about this chance to compete in Daytona Beach. All of the hard work is paying off and we can’t wait to represent Fishburne once again on a national level.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Angela Lynn House of Delegates campaign holds first town hall
Warner: Trump should reach out to Democrats
Albemarle County tax rate hearing set for May 15
W&L visiting lecturer to speak on ‘Time, Technology, and the History of Ancient Science’
Michael DelBiondo to present Earth Day Convocation at Bridgewater College
Castro’s homer gives Hillcats third straight win
P-Nats lose early lead, fall 5-4 in 11 innings
Author Emmi Itäranta to speak about her novel Memory of Water
EMU grad Woré Ndiaye to lead UN-appointed working group in Senegal
MBU taps new director of physician assistant program
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 17-21
Rockingham County Fair announces theme contest winner
Beverley Street Studio School to debut new exhibit on May 5
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for April 17-21
Shenandoah National Park announces 2017 Seminar Series
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: April 17-21
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 