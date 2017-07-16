Two dead in head-on crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County

Two people are dead after a head-on crash near the 114 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County early Sunday.

At 6:04 a.m., Sunday (July 16, 2017), Virginia State Police were notified of a green pickup truck driving recklessly in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

Several minutes later, a second report was called in about a green pickup truck in the Emergency Vehicle Crossover in the I-64 median. As state police were responding, the pickup truck drove through the crossover and began driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

At 6:09 a.m., state police were notified of a head-on collision in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the 114 mile marker in Albemarle County. The green Isuzu pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound lane when it struck head-on an eastbound Hyundai sedan. The impact of that crash caused the vehicles to strike an eastbound Ford F-150 utility pickup truck.

The driver of the Isuzu, Winston J. Smith II, 32, of Staunton, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Hyundai, Bethany M. Franklin, 30, of Troutville, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The adult male driver of the F150 pickup was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.