 jump to example.com

Two dead in head-on crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County

Published Sunday, Jul. 16, 2017, 12:00 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Two people are dead after a head-on crash near the 114 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County early Sunday.

interstate 64At 6:04 a.m.Sunday (July 16, 2017), Virginia State Police were notified of a green pickup truck driving recklessly in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

Several minutes later, a second report was called in about a green pickup truck in the Emergency Vehicle Crossover in the I-64 median. As state police were responding, the pickup truck drove through the crossover and began driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

At 6:09 a.m., state police were notified of a head-on collision in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the 114 mile marker in Albemarle County. The green Isuzu pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound lane when it struck head-on an eastbound Hyundai sedan. The impact of that crash caused the vehicles to strike an eastbound Ford F-150 utility pickup truck.

The driver of the Isuzu, Winston J. Smith II, 32, of Staunton, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Hyundai, Bethany M. Franklin, 30, of Troutville, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The adult male driver of the F150 pickup was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Lime Kiln Theater presents The Infamous Stringdusters in concert
Warner on Sunday talk shows: ‘This moves our investigation to another level’
Justin Fuente breaks down Virginia Tech quarterback competition
Highland County Arts Council announces concert series
AAA: Gas prices holding steady in Virginia, Mid-Atlantic
Game Notes: Turks look to build on hot streak
Hillcats avoid sweep with 7-4 win
Potomac ends scoreless drought with 3-2 win
Virginia doing more business with small business
Staunton District Traffic Alert: July 17-21
Paul Wigand named district manager for Kroger
Study explores mobile phone use in Tanzania’s Maasai communities
Simms, Senators out-duel Coonrod, Squirrels
Structure fire in Waynesboro: No injuries
Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County July 16-31
VBL shuts out SCBL to open Southern Collegiate Showcase
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 