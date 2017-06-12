Twenty members of faculty, staff retire from W&L

Washington and Lee University recognized the six retiring members of W&L’s faculty and 14 retiring staff members during commencement exercises on May 25.

The 20 faculty and staff retirees are Mae Chandler, merchandise movement clerk, University Store, 2006-2016; Katie Claytor, custodial supervisor, University Facilities, 1993-2016; Julie Cline, office manager, Communications and Public Affairs, 1979-2017; Janice Downey, administrative assistant, Counseling Services, 1987-2017.

Agnes Gilmore, receptionist/office assistant, Student Affairs, 1963-2016; Bill Hartog, special assistant to the president, President’s Office, 1978-2017; Margaret Howard, professor of law, 2001-2016; Carol Karsch, library data and statistics support specialist, University Library, 2002-2017.

Mike Miller (deceased), locksmith, University Facilities, 1974-2016; David Millon, professor of law, 1986-2017; Lena Ojure, associate professor of teacher education, 2006-2017; Loretta Persinger, library assistant, Law Library, 1983-2016; Peggy Pugh, custodian, University Facilities, 1985-2016; Stanley Reid, custodian, University Facilities, 1994-2017.

Amy Richwine, associate director for International Education, International Education, 1999-2017; Gabriella Somerville Brown, technology integration specialist, Information Technology Services, 2001-2017; Larry Stene, professor of art, art and art history department, 1982-2017.

Tom Tinsley, director of network and telecommunications, Information Technology Services, 1975-2016; John Tucker, associate professor of physical education and men’s cross country coach, 1989-2017; Sally Wiant, professor of law, 1972-2017.