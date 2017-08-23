 jump to example.com

Twelve ACC Players named to Preseason AP All-America Team

Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, 3:16 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The ACC had 12 players named to the 2017 Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Tuesday. The league had seven players chosen to the first team, the most of any conference.

acc footballThe seven ACC players chosen to the first team are defensive backs Derwin James and Tarvarus McFadden of Florida State; all-purpose back Quadree Henderson of Pitt; defensive ends Harold Landry of Boston College and Bradley Chubb of NC State, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence of Clemson and cornerback Jaire Alexander of Louisville.

Five additional ACC players were chosen to the AP preseason second team in Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser and safety Quin Blanding; Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson; NC State all-purpose back Jaylen Samuels; and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

 

ACC Players on 2017 Preseason AP All-America Team

First Team
Jaire Alexander, Louisville, CB, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.
Bradley Chubb, NC State, DE, Sr., Marietta, Ga.
Quadree Henderson, Pitt, AP, Jr., Wilmington, Del.
Derwin James, Florida State, S, So.-R,Haines City, Fla.
Harold Landry, Boston College, DE, Sr., Spring Lake, N.C.
Dexter Lawrence, Clemson, DT, So., Wake Forest, N.C.
Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State, CB, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Second Team
Quin Blanding, Virginia, S, Sr., Virginia Beach, Va.
Lamar Jackson, Louisville, QB, Jr., Louisville, Ky.
Micah Kiser, Virginia, LB, Sr., Baltimore, Md.
Jaylen Samuels, NC State, AP, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
Christian Wilkins, Clemson, DT, Jr., Springfield, Mass.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Valley Veterans Ride for Heroes: Fundraiser set for Sept. 9
It’s Bristol, baby; Street Outlaws style in Thunder Valley
Update: Search continues for missing North Carolina man, fugitive couple
Robert Lee: Collateral damage in ongoing conservative war with ESPN
Tips for setting up your interior design business
Richmond wins fifth straight after delayed start
Bestselling novelist James Alexander Thom to speak at Bridgewater College
Arlington workshop will initiate dialogue on workforce development for veterans
Insider perspective on ESPN decision to pull Robert Lee from UVA football
WTJU Freefall Music & Art Festival: An antidote to fascism
Motley Shakespeare Players ready for upcoming 2017-2018 season
VCU Health doctors first in Virginia to administer newly approved ALS treatment
Defense costs Potomac in 3-2 loss
Big first inning leads to fifth straight Hillcats win, 6-3
State Police looking for two Nelson County shooting suspects
Michele Edwards shares experiences at #Charlottesville protest
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 