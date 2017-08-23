Twelve ACC Players named to Preseason AP All-America Team

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The ACC had 12 players named to the 2017 Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Tuesday. The league had seven players chosen to the first team, the most of any conference.

The seven ACC players chosen to the first team are defensive backs Derwin James and Tarvarus McFadden of Florida State; all-purpose back Quadree Henderson of Pitt; defensive ends Harold Landry of Boston College and Bradley Chubb of NC State, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence of Clemson and cornerback Jaire Alexander of Louisville.

Five additional ACC players were chosen to the AP preseason second team in Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser and safety Quin Blanding; Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson; NC State all-purpose back Jaylen Samuels; and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

ACC Players on 2017 Preseason AP All-America Team

First Team

Jaire Alexander, Louisville, CB, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

Bradley Chubb, NC State, DE, Sr., Marietta, Ga.

Quadree Henderson, Pitt, AP, Jr., Wilmington, Del.

Derwin James, Florida State, S, So.-R,Haines City, Fla.

Harold Landry, Boston College, DE, Sr., Spring Lake, N.C.

Dexter Lawrence, Clemson, DT, So., Wake Forest, N.C.

Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State, CB, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Second Team

Quin Blanding, Virginia, S, Sr., Virginia Beach, Va.

Lamar Jackson, Louisville, QB, Jr., Louisville, Ky.

Micah Kiser, Virginia, LB, Sr., Baltimore, Md.

Jaylen Samuels, NC State, AP, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

Christian Wilkins, Clemson, DT, Jr., Springfield, Mass.