Turks top Winchester in sloppy VBL game

Published Sunday, Jul. 2, 2017, 10:26 pm

Andrew Llewellyn and Hunter Seay lead the Harrisonburg Turks (11-14) in an error-filled game to defeat Winchester (10-14) 5-4 Sunday night. Llewellyn went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Seay went 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored. The Royals outhit the Turks 9-8, but had four costly errors. The Turks had five errors themselves, but Mason Studstill (4-0) pitched well to stay undefeated on the season.

Studstill worked 5.0 innings and allowed only one earned on three hits. He also racked up four strikeouts. Ramos pitched well to end the game and earn the save, working the last 2.1 innings and only allowing one hit. Drayton (1-3) pitched 4.1 innings and let in four earned on six hits.

Tony Beam and Ty Andrus both increase their hit-streaks. Beam went 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored and is his eleventh game with a hit. Andrus went 1-for-2 with with a RBI and two runs scored and his eighth game with a hit. Dillon Reed and Cody Wilson had good performances for the Royals. Reed went 3-for-5 with a run scored and Wilson went 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored.

The Turks are back at home tomorrow night to face Covington (7-17) in a makeup game from June 16 rainout. The Lumberjacks are coming off win from the first place Charlottesville TomSox (17-6). Both probable starters are looking for their first wins. They are Jarred Scott (0-1) for the Lumberjacks and Rhett Willis (0-2) for the Turks. Start time at Veterans Memorial Park is 7:30pm.

WIN        0 0 1  0 0 1 2 0 0                 4 9 4
HAR       1 2 0  0 2 0 0 0 x                 5 8 5

Drayton, LaCagnina (5), Booth (7), Shiver (7), Cruz (8), and Ball Jr, Allen (8).
Studstill, Yankey (6), Ramos (7), and Llewellyn.
W – Studstill (4-0), L – Drayton (1-3), S – Ramos (1)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com

