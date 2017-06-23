Turks top Braves, Generals get win in VBL action

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Harrisonburg Turks (8-10) get their fourth win in a row by having a strong 3-run 6th inning to beat the Staunton Braves (8-8) 3-1. Ty Andrus led the inning off with a single and Joe Lytle, Brendan Venter and Tony Beam all followed with singles of their own. Lytle and Venter scored as Venter hit a RBI-single and Beam drove the other two in.

Mason Studstill (3-0) pitched eight innings, totaling seven strikeouts and only gave up one earned on six hits. John Gregory gets his second save in the second straight night. Jordan Cox (0-1) takes his first loss of the season. He threw 5.2 innings after suffering a back injury two earned on two hits and totaled nine strikeouts.

Andrew Lobosky had a RBI-single that drove in the lone run of the game for the Braves. Garrett Marchand had a single and a run scored.

The Turks are back at home tomorrow night against the Charlottesville TomSox (10-5). First pitch is scheduled for 7:30pm. Probable starter for the Turks is Rhett Willis (0-2). The TomSox starter was unavailable.

Tomorrow night is Union Bank Pack the Park Night! Fans that present the Union Bank ad from the DNR will earn themselves free admission into the game.

Generals blast ‘Jacks

A seven-run fifth was the difference for the Waynesboro Generals in a 12-5 win over the Covington Lumberjacks Friday night.

Ryan Rosa had two hits, including his first home run, for the Generals (11-6), who move into a tie for first in the South Division.