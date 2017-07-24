 jump to example.com

Turks take second in VBL South

Published Monday, Jul. 24, 2017, 9:31 am

In a battle for second place last night, the Harrisonburg Turks (20-18) outlasted the Waynesboro Generals (20-20) 6-3.

The Turks doubled the Generals in hits and yet another late-game boost gets them the victory. Nick DiPonzio led the Turks at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a homer. Luke Nussman also did well, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, which puts him at seven on the season. Joeseph Estrada and McClain Bradley hit well for the Generals. Estrada went 2-for-4 with a run scored and was the only player in the Generals lineup with multiple hits. Bradley went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Zak Devermann (2-3) earned the decision for the Turks. He worked one inning and allowed one hit on one earned. Davis Kirkpatrick (4-2) got his first save on the season, pitching the last inning and allowing no hits and no runs. Victor Lebron (0-1) lost his first decision of the season, working 0.1 innings and giving up three earned on three hits.

The Turks are heading to Strasburg (18-19) to play the Express at 7pm tonight. This game is being made up from a rainout on July 6.

Probable starters for tonight are John Gregory (1-0) for the Turks and Dylan Hall (2-1) for the Express. In Gregory’s previous appearance against the Express, he worked 4.0 innings and allowed two earned on two hits while adding five strikeouts. Hall has a 2.90 ERA and has yet to make an appearance against the Turks.

Tomorrow night the Turks will be hosting Charlottesville (28-10), who are eight games ahead in the South division. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30pm.

Tomorrow night’s game is Turkey Tuesday Night! The first 50 fans will receive a dancing solar turkey! If you come dressed as a turkey, you will earn free admission into the ballpark.

Other games tonight:

  • Covington @ Winchester – 1:30pm
  • Covington @ Purcellville – 7pm
  • Woodstock @ Charlottesville – 7pm
  • Staunton @ Front Royal – 7pm
