Harrisonburg Turks open Valley League schedule on Friday

The Harrisonburg Turks open the 2017 Valley League season with an away game versus the Staunton Braves at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at John Moxie Park. The probable starter for the Turks is right-hander Rhett Willis from Florida Tech.

In this past season for the Panthers, Willis posted a 4.70 ERA in nine appearances and 23 innings pitched.

The Turks edged out the Braves last season 4-3. The Turks sat second in the South division, while Staunton finished fourth.

The Turks are off Saturday, but Sunday, June 4, they play at Veterans Memorial Park against the Waynesboro Generals. It is the Strategic Financial Services Pack the Park Night! Present the coupon from the sports section ofSaturday’s Daily News Record and receive free admission into Sunday’s 7:30 home game.

On Monday, June 5, the Turks are on the road to play the Winchester Royals. Game time at Bridgeforth Field is 7 p.m.

Valley League schedule

Friday, June 2

Harrisonburg @ Staunton- 7:30pm

Front Royal @ Winchester- 7pm

Woodstock @ Waynesboro- 7pm

Charlottesville @ Covington- 7pm

Purcellville @ New Market- 7:30pm