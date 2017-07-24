Trustify to invest $1.04 million to expand IT agency in Arlington County

Trustify, an IT startup that connects clients to trained private investigators, will invest $1.04 million to expand its operation in Arlington County creating 184 new jobs.

“Trustify’s impressive growth in a short amount of time is a strong example of what high-tech, entrepreneurial companies can accomplish in the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Arlington County and the Northern Virginia region are home to a dynamic IT industry, including cutting-edge degree programs that support a steady pipeline of talent for both established and emerging technology companies. We are proud to have this innovative business in the Commonwealth contributing to the new Virginia economy, and look forward to Trustify’s continued success.”

Trustify, founded in 2015, is the first technology platform to connect clients across the United States to the only nationwide network of highly trained, vetted private investigators. The company was founded on the premise that it would have a social mission, be fully data-driven, and built by the most talented and diverse team in the industry. Trustify values itself as a different kind of technology startup and works to make a true difference in the community.

“Trustify truly hit the ground running in Arlington County, and we’re excited to see the company’s rapid success,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “With one of the largest, most diverse tech workforces in the nation, Virginia is a world-class center for the IT sector, which also fosters our startup culture. Trustify’s unique and impactful mission will continue to attract top-notch talent and provide Virginians with jobs of the 21st century.”

“We decided on Arlington, Virginia for many reasons,” said Trustify Founder and President Jennifer Mellon.“The community here in Arlington is a fantastic place in which to work and commute. Arlington provides employers and employees many benefits and advantages that are not available in other areas and communities. We believe the DC Metro area, in general, is a beacon of inclusive innovation with some of the best percentages of women and diversity in tech compared to the rest of the country. We have transportation, office, and community options and benefits that made this area the clear choice for Trustify.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Trustify’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Trustify’s rapid expansion in Arlington is nothing less than extraordinary,” said Jay Fisette, Chair of the Arlington County Board. “We are thrilled to have the company as a partner in Arlington’s business community and believe our top-notch workforce will well serve the company as it continues to thrive.”

“Trustify’s growth is a testament to Northern Virginia’s burgeoning role as the nerve center for innovation and technology in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Senator Adam Ebbin. “By expanding into Crystal City, Trustify has positioned itself to leverage Arlington’s world-class talent, highly educated workforce, and welcoming community toward future success in implementing its innovative business model.”

“I want to thank Trustify for expanding its business and making critical investments in Arlington,” said Delegate Rip Sullivan. “We were thrilled when this innovative company chose Crystal City for its new headquarters, and its further commitment to the region is more proof that Arlington continues to be a great place to start and grow a company thanks to its pro-business environment, highly skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure.”