 jump to example.com

Trump order on climate change rollback: Reckless folly?

Published Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017, 9:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

donald trumpToday, President Trump signed an executive order rolling back climate progress. The executive order instructs the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to rewrite the Clean Power Plan, the single largest step the U.S. has taken to limit climate change. The order also lifts the moratorium on federal coal leasing and limits on methane from fracking operations. The administration also initiated a process to reconsider the Social Cost of Carbon and the National Environmental Policy Act guidance on climate pollution.

Sarah Bucci, Environment Virginia’s State Director, issued the following statement:

“Calling climate change a ‘hoax’ won’t stop the seas from rising. We can tackle the climate crisis by investing in science and clean, renewable energy, but only if we move boldly and quickly. Defunding science, undercutting clean energy, and doubling down on fossil fuels is sheer reckless folly.

“2016 was the hottest year on record, beating 2015 which was the hottest year before that. The climate and clean air safeguards that President Trump is proposing to block would increase pollution and threaten our health and the planet. If fully implemented, the Clean Power Plan alone would have reduced our power plant emissions 32% by 2030 with huge health and environmental benefits for Virginians.

“Instead of accelerating this progress, the administration is proposing to endanger our health and threaten our children’s future. Blocking the Clean Power plan will lead to 3,600 additional premature deaths, 90,000 more asthma attacks in children, and 300,000 more missed work and school days by 2030.

“Millions of Americans have called for strong climate action, submitting more than 8 million comments asking the EPA to take action to cut carbon pollution from power plants. More than 600,000 of these comments came from Environment America’s members and supporters.

“More than 1100 health professionals sent a letter urging the President to support the Clean Power Plan, to limit carbon pollution, phase out drilling and mining on public lands, increase electric vehicles and set higher fuel economy standards for cars.

“We need to stop President Trump’s rollbacks of our environmental protections that will make us more dependent on dirty fossil fuels. Today’s actions by the administration threaten our health, our environment, and our treasured places.

“Despite the President’s dangerous and backwards energy agenda, the fact is the clean energy revolution can’t be stopped. Clean energy solutions like solar, wind and efficiency will reduce carbon pollution and clean up our air, protect our health including reducing asthma attacks, and promote energy independence.

“And, as our most successful climate programs face attack on the federal level, it is incumbent on states to double down on their climate commitments. We are calling on Governor McAuliffe to keep leading the charge and push the progress we need to tackle the climate crisis and move toward a 100% renewable energy future.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Hearing loss: You are not alone
Three mistakes to avoid when naming your new company
An infrastructural business model for the 21st Century
Community services boards, local health departments provide rescue medication for opioid overdoses
‘States of Grace’ screening at Wayne Theatre on April 6
John Lee: Iran lobby coming to defense of Iran appeasement policy supporters
Listen: Chris Graham talks Final Four, Wrestlemania on 1560-The Fan
McAuliffe amendment would restore Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law
House Republican leaders comment on McAuliffe Medicaid expansion proposal
Congressman Gerry Connolly endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
McAuliffe introduces budget amendment to pursue planning for Medicaid expansion
UVA baseball game at VCU moved to Wednesday
‘Chicken Parm Guy’ to fulfill dreams of serving dish
Wayne Theatre: April 2017 concerts, movies, programs, more
Discovery may help patients beat deadly pneumonia
25th House candidate Angela Lynn backs McAuliffe on charter school bill veto
Shenandoah University professor awarded PAEA research grant
EMU Common Grounds coffeehouse student-managers find their niche
Three agricultural leaders recognized at VFBF Spring Conference
Unearned runs the difference as VMI falls, 4-2
McDyre has four hits, but Liberty falls to Charleston Southern, 11-4
Atlantic Core Building Products to invest $3 million to establish manufacturing operation in Chesapeake
No. 16 UVA tops Duke, 13-6, to take weekend series
Liberty’s CIT run ends at UMBC
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 