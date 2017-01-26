 jump to example.com

Trump, Nieto not seeing eye to eye on border wall, who pays

Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 11:36 am

President Trump is saying he might cancel a scheduled meeting with Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Peña Nieto is, not at all surprisingly, “considering” canceling the meeting.

Remind you of anything? Like, maybe, this scene from “Seinfeld” …

 

Top News
 
GOP state budget will include 3% pay raise for state employees

The Republican state budget includes a 3% pay raise for state employees and funds to raise the starting salary of Virginia State Police.

Viewpoints on WVPT takes a look inside Vector Industries

Viewpoints takes a look at the operations at Vector Industries, a non-profit that provides employment to people with disabilities.

AG: Bill to ban abortion at 20 weeks likely unconstitutional

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring found that a proposed bill to ban abortion at 20 weeks is “very likely be struck down as unconstitutional.”

Tim Kaine to oppose Education nominee Betsy DeVos

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement today on the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Secretary of Education.

Waynesboro Police issue warning on IRS scam

The Waynesboro Police Department has received numerous calls this week from concerned citizens about the dreaded IRS scam.

Susan Platt announces campaign for lieutenant governor

Susan Platt announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Warner, Kaine cosponsor permanent repeal of Global Gag Rule

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are cosponsoring a bill to permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule.

McAuliffe announces decrease in Virginia unemployment rate

The Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in December to 4.1 percent.

Podcast: Chris Graham talks Trump, media, U.S. politics

Chris Graham talks the first four days of the new Trump administration, the news media and U.S. politics on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash

Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

 
Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

