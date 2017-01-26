Trump, Nieto not seeing eye to eye on border wall, who pays

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

President Trump is saying he might cancel a scheduled meeting with Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Peña Nieto is, not at all surprisingly, “considering” canceling the meeting.

Remind you of anything? Like, maybe, this scene from “Seinfeld” …