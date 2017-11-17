TruckVault to invest $1.5 million to establish manufacturing operation in Shenandoah County

TruckVault, Inc., the leading manufacturer of secure in-vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sport, public safety, and commercial fleet markets, will invest $1.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Shenandoah County. Virginia successfully competed against Kentucky for the project, which will create 60 new jobs when at full capacity.

“We are excited to add TruckVault to the commonwealth’s growing corporate roster, and know the company will be a strong addition to Shenandoah County and Virginia’s booming manufacturing cluster,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This industry creates skilled, well-paid jobs of the future and it has been a focus of our mission to diversify and build the new Virginia economy. TruckVault’s new manufacturing operation and creation of 60 jobs in the Shenandoah Valley is an important step forward in that work.”

For more than 21 years, TruckVault has built secure in-vehicle storage solutions for sportsmen, public safety, and commercial use. TruckVault has been recognized throughout the years as a leader in the firearms safety market and as a producer of top-quality products, including receiving the Shooting Industry Academy of Excellence Award for Accessory of the Year in 1999 and Safety Product of the Year in both 2004 and 2006. In 2008, TruckVault was awarded the Cygnus Law Enforcement Group’s Innovation Award recognizing a new product and its technological innovations to help officers in every facet of their jobs. For more information on TruckVault and its extensive lineup of products go to www.truckvault.com.

“TruckVault’s decision to establish its newest manufacturing operation in Shenandoah County is great news for the region and the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We are thrilled the company will benefit from a site that meets its needs while also bringing TruckVault closer to its growing sport and public safety customer bases. Our manufacturing workforce of 240,000 continues to attract manufacturers to Virginia, and we are confident TruckVault will be pleased with the robust talent it finds in Shenandoah Valley.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Shenandoah County and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

Al Chandler, CEO/TruckVault, said, “TruckVault is very pleased to be coming to Mt. Jackson and to Virginia. We had many states and cities interested in having TruckVault join its business community, and some offered very enticing incentives. We chose Mt. Jackson and Virginia primarily due to the progressive attitude shown to all Virginia citizens. Additionally, we at TruckVault were enamored by the beauty and recreational opportunity for our employees in the Shenandoah Valley. We also found the individuals we worked with during our search to be forward-thinking and exceptionally helpful. TruckVault looks forward to being a good neighbor in Mt. Jackson and Virgina.”

“We are extremely pleased to welcome TruckVault to Shenandoah County,” said Jenna French, Shenandoah County director of tourism and business development. “The company has a long-standing history of excellence within the industry and will no doubt be a great addition to our community. In today’s competitive market, we are flattered that TruckVault has chosen to call Shenandoah County home.”

“I am pleased that TruckVault has announced to invest $1.5 million and create 60 new jobs for their manufacturing operation in Shenandoah County,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “While we continue efforts to bring new businesses to Virginia, this is a great example of the potential to foster economic growth by encouraging existing businesses to expand their operations here.”

“I am delighted to welcome our new friends to one of the best places in America to live, work, and raise a family,” said Delegate Todd Gilbert. “I am thankful to our economic development professionals, the administration, our local government, and all those involved in helping to bring our new partners to the Valley.”