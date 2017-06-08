Triston McKenzie strikes out 13 in 7-1 Hillcats win

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Triston McKenzie matched his career high with seven innings and struck out 13 batters in the process to help lead Lynchburg to a 7-1 victory at City Stadium Thursday night. A six-run fourth for the Hillcats marked the difference in the game.

In the first matchup between Lynchburg and Frederick this season, the Keys opened with a bang when the leadoff hitter Austin Hays belted his 12th home run of the year on a 3-2 pitch.

Ka’ai Tom evened the score with a solo home run of his own to right field. The third-inning blast with one out marked his third homer of the year, all of which have occurred at home. A thunderous fourth inning broke the game open for the Hillcats. Anthony Miller doubled off the left field wall to score both Andrew Calica and Jodd Carter.

Sam Haggerty kept the inning alive by singling to center and driving in Anthony Miller. Just two batters later, Haggerty came in to score thanks to a single from Martin Cervenka. After a pitching change, Willi Castro continued the rally, plating Sicnarf Loopstok and Martin Cervenka on a two-out double to give the Hillcats a 7-1 lead. That score remained for the rest of the contest. Lynchburg’s pitching staff allowed just three hits, combining for a season-high 18 strikeouts.

Lynchburg ace Triston McKenzie had another dazzling performance, striking out 13 batters over the course of seven innings and allowing just one run. The right-hander only surrendered two hits, both of them to Hays, while walking just one. After the leadoff homer, McKenzie retired the next seven batters in a row, including six straight strikeouts.

It represented the third time McKenzie went seven innings in 2017 but the first time he came away with a victory. McKenzie improved his league-leading total to 84 strikeouts. Ofelky Peralta took the loss after conceding seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. He had seven strikeouts versus no walks, although he hit three batters.

The ‘Cats and the Keys are back at it Friday when Shao-Ching Chiang (7-3, 2.69) goes against Cristian Alvarado (3-6, 7.56). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and it’s a FANtastic Friday Giveaway. The first 1,000 fans to enter the park will receive a drawstring bag courtesy of High Peak Sportswear and WYYD. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and fans who can’t make it can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.