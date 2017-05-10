 jump to example.com

Triston McKenzie fans 14 in 4-1 Lynchburg win

Published Wednesday, May. 10, 2017, 8:56 am

Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters in six innings, including six in a row at one point and five in a row at a different juncture. McKenzie’s performance paired with home runs from Ka’ai Tom and Martin Cervenka helped Lynchburg defeat Carolina, 4-1, at City Stadium Tuesday night.

lynchburg hillcatsAfter a leadoff walk to begin the game, McKenzie proceeded to strike out the next six batters he faced. McKenzie struck out every Mudcats hitter in the lineup by the time his outing ended. He struck out seven batters in his final three innings, including the last five men he faced before leaving after the sixth. Outside of the walk, McKenzie only allowed one other baserunner, a one-out single to Isan Diaz in the fourth.

The right-hander’s previous career high for strikeouts was 11, which he accomplished August 5, 2016 against the Great Lakes Loons in the Midwest League. In the past two years, McKenzie has made 21 starts and struck out at least eight batters in nine of them.

Lynchburg provided McKenzie with early run support. Tom hit a solo home run to right-center field as the second Hillcats hitter of the night. Sicnarf Loopstok followed with a double, and Cervenka drove him in two batters later with a base hit to right to give Lynchburg a 2-0 lead.

The Hillcats added another run in the fifth inning when Jodd Carter drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch.Cervenka belted a solo home run to center field to make it 4-0 in the sixth. Carolina’s lone run came in the seventh. The Mudcats loaded the bases with the score 4-1, but Willi Castro made a diving backhand play on a groundball to short to end the threat.

McKenzie (3-2) lowered his ERA to 1.95, which ranks fourth in the Carolina League. However, it only ranks third on the Hillcats, trailing both Thomas Pannone (0.00) and Shao-Ching Chiang (1.83). Conor Harber struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings for the Mudcats, but he took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits. Argenis Angulo picked up his team-leading third save of the year with a scoreless ninth that included two strikeouts.

Lynchburg plays a doubleheader against Carolina Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Brock Hartson (1-0, 3.42) will start the first game for the Hillcats. It’s Game Show Night presented by Cruise Planners, and fans 18 and older can enter to win a trip for two to Washington, D.C. Gates open at 4:30, and fans who can’t attend can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

