 jump to example.com

Trending news in the global foreign exchange market

Published Friday, Sep. 15, 2017, 11:54 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The foreign exchange market is always susceptible to changing national and global economic dynamics taking place in different locations and industries.

 

Dollar Turns Broadly Higher

On Wednesday, the greenback broadly turned higher against the other major currencies. The Dollar regained some strength following a statement by Paul Ryan, U.S. House Speaker that a tax plan outline supported by House tax writing committees will be released on 25th September.The Dollar had shown weakness earlier following data indicating that producer price inflation in the US and its core reading had risen less than what was expected during the month of August.

With indications that geopolitical tensions were subsiding, at least in the near-term, the move by investors to safer assets has slowed down. No longer are investors dumping US equities in preference of the relative safety offered by US Treasuries.

 

Brexit Negotiations Delayed

Brexit negotiators have postponed the round of divorce talks scheduled for next week by another week. This is seen by market analysts as another sign that Theresa May, UK’s Prime Minister intends to give a public speech dwelling on her latest Brexit strategy. Officials from both sides, Britain and the European Union, were scheduled to meet on Monday in Brussels but will now be meeting on 25th September.

According to a spokesman of the U.K. government, the aim of delaying the negotiations is to accord both teams more time towards ensuring progress is made when they meet. Another official who spoke on condition of anonymity says the reason for the postponement had something to do with the political calendar in Britain. The meeting delay is being formalised only a week after Guy Verhofstadt, of the European Parliament said Theresa May was getting ready to make known a crucial “intervention” that may necessitate rescheduling. It is expected that forex trading will sharply react to whatever comes out of next week’s negotiations.

 

NZD/USD, AUD/USD Divergence Continues

While the U.S. Dollar continues to display weakness, since late July, the NZ Dollar has even been weaker. The previously witnessed high-flying NZD/USD trend continues to falter.

Recently, the AUD/NZD has seen a rather brisk run. The pair is showing a trend-line that began about two months ago. While this can throw wide open the door to the cross-pair topside setups, it could also be utilised in taking a hedged stand around the US currency for those seeking to sell NZ Dollars and buy AUD against the Dollar.

 

Gold Prices Fall May Continue

Prices of gold plunged as a global recovery in risk appetite appeared to send capital flows out of Treasury bonds safety, pushing yields upward as well as shares. Likewise, the chipper mood was felt in Federal rate hike expectations, sending the Dollar upward.

Not surprisingly, this had the effect of undermining the appeal of anti-fiat assets and those that are non-interest-bearing. Prices of crude oil paused to consolidate losses following the largest drop in a period of 3-months on Friday.

 

Pound Advance against the Dollar Set to Continue

Last week, the British Pound showed strong recovery against a weakened US Dollar and there’s not much evidence that would suggest that the climb is fanning out. While the continued UK economy’s weakness may imply little or zero chance of higher interest rates in the UK for some time ahead, odds of a rise in the near-term in the US are dimming – effectively taking away the advantage enjoyed by the Dollar within forex trading markets. Pitted against other majors like Japanese Yen and the Euro, a period of relative Pound stability is likely.

 

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Liberalsplainin' is not going to bridge the racial, political divide

It has become de rigueur among progressives to sneer down our noses at the working-class whites who feel that they are being left behind.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA-UConn Preview
Herring announces lawsuit against Virginia-based tax debt settlement company
UVA names Harvard grad school dean James E. Ryan next president
Protect yourself from back injury cures
Virginia Tech cadet chosen to highlight colors at ECU game
Col. Ty Seidule to give Constitution Day lecture at W&L
Ken Plum: We should know better
Virginia cotton forecast up 90 percent from 2016
Dinner Diva: Slow cooker meals with kids
Recent master of public health graduates take on new roles at Carilion
CAT’s Free Trolley to detour on Saturday
Kaine, Capito introduce bill to reduce workforce shortages through middle school pilot program
Beyer, Katko, Napolitano launch House Suicide Prevention Task Force
How close will Jose approach East Coast?
Kaine warns against insurers leaving rural Virginia communities
College football TV schedule: Week 3
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 