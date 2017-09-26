 jump to example.com

Tree trimming to close one lane on Route 250 in Albemarle County this week

Published Tuesday, Sep. 26, 2017, 8:29 pm

Motorists should plan for extra travel time and expect delays this week on Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in Albemarle County for tree trimming operations.

route 250Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., traffic will be reduced to a single lane from Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) to just beyond Interstate 64 at exit 107 for Crozet.

Crews will prune vegetation along the roadside to improve sight distance and ensure roadside signs are visible.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

   
