Traveling Players Present The Frog Prince at Lime Kiln on Aug. 19

Published Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 1:14 pm

The Traveling Players Ensemble returns to Lime Kiln Theater on Saturday, Aug. 19, with a family-friendly performance of The Frog Prince. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

lime kiln theaterAdvance tickets are $5 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $7 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted. Food from Pure Eats, Devils Backbone beer and Rockbridge Vineyard wine will all be available for purchase.

Lime Kiln welcomes back the Traveling Players’ Commedia Troupe to entertain all ages with a family-friendly evening under the stars! The Traveling Players will perform its own original adaptation of the children’s fairy tale The Frog Prince. The beloved tale of love overcoming appearances is reimagined with masks, music, improvisation, acrobatics, slapstick and irreverent comedy.

Selected as a “Summer School in the Arts” by the NEA, Traveling Players Ensemble is a not-for-profit professional theater company in the Washington, D.C. area, dedicated to bringing great theater into the great outdoors through a thriving summer camp and year-round acting classes and workshops. The ensemble will be returning to Lime Kiln Theater for the fourth straight summer, following performances of Twelfth Night in 2014, All’s Well That Ends Well in 2015 and The Tempest in 2016.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its fourth straight summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

