Travel media from around the world visit Shenandoah Valley

The U.S. Travel Association’s IPW conference, held in Washington, D.C., attracted thousands of attendees from 70 countries, including hundreds of journalists from the U.S. and abroad.

Several attractions in the Shenandoah Valley were fortunate to be included on IPW’s list of FAM (familiarization) tours, which are designed to introduce top tier media and tour operators with outstanding travel opportunities in the area.

FAM trip visitors to the Shenandoah Valley region hailed from across the globe – from Canada (our top international-referring country), France, England, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Russia, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, and Germany.

Destinations in the Shenandoah Valley region that hosted IPW writers included Staunton, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Luray, and Shenandoah National Park.

Media attendance this year broke IPW records, as a record 530 domestic and international journalists met with destinations to generate stories.

These travel media write stories and articles about the area, with the goal of introducing new people will find out about the region and want to visit.

Most attendees are leaving the region today.

“We think that FAM trips are an amazing resource to help strengthen our travel brand and build awareness of our region,” says Julie Armel, SVTA President and Director of Marketing for the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.

SVTA collaborates with travel parters like Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), Capital Region USA (CRUSA), Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance (MATPRA), and Brand USA.

