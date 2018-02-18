Transportation Safety Awards recognize crash reduction efforts

The outstanding efforts made by individuals and organizations to change the behaviors of Virginia’s motorists leading to crash, injury, and fatality reduction may be nominated for the 2018 Virginia Governor’s Transportation Safety Awards. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ Highway Safety Office is accepting nominations through March 16, 2018 for 13 different transportation safety categories.

Entries will be judged on creativity, imagination, uniqueness, the impact on the community, and the use of volunteers and private sector resources. Individuals, organizations, businesses or government agencies are eligible for these awards based on transportation safety activities and programs that took place during 2017. The award categories include:

Lifetime Safety Achievement Award – Presented to an individual who has made significant contributions on behalf of transportation safety initiatives and programs throughout their lifetime.

– Presented to an individual who has made significant contributions on behalf of transportation safety initiatives and programs throughout their lifetime. Employer Safety – Awarded to employers who promote traffic safety initiatives and encourage their employees to practice safe driving behaviors.

– Awarded to employers who promote traffic safety initiatives and encourage their employees to practice safe driving behaviors. General Traffic Safety – Presented for outstanding efforts in educating citizens and changing attitudes and behaviors regarding transportation safety.

– Presented for outstanding efforts in educating citizens and changing attitudes and behaviors regarding transportation safety. Impaired Driving – Granted for promoting alcohol- and drug-free driving.

– Granted for promoting alcohol- and drug-free driving. Law Enforcement – Awarded to law enforcement personnel who have shown extra initiative in advancing transportation safety in their community.

– Awarded to law enforcement personnel who have shown extra initiative in advancing transportation safety in their community. Media – Awarded to media representatives or news outlets that help encourage traffic safety through fair and accurate reporting or programming.

– Awarded to media representatives or news outlets that help encourage traffic safety through fair and accurate reporting or programming. Motor Carrier Safety – Presented for advancing transportation safety in the motor carrier industry through educational programs and activities.

– Presented for advancing transportation safety in the motor carrier industry through educational programs and activities. Motorcycle Safety – Awarded to an individual or group that educates motorists and motorcyclists about motorcycle safety.

– Awarded to an individual or group that educates motorists and motorcyclists about motorcycle safety. Occupant Protection – Granted for promoting safety belt or child safety seat use through innovative programs and activities.

– Granted for promoting safety belt or child safety seat use through innovative programs and activities. Pedestrian/Bicycle Safety – Presented for advancing safe walking and bicycling behaviors.

– Presented for advancing safe walking and bicycling behaviors. Public Transportation Safety – Presented for contributions made in educating drivers and riders about safe public transportation practices.

Presented for contributions made in educating drivers and riders about safe public transportation practices. Pupil Transportation Safety – Presented for encouraging and promoting safety in pupil transportation thus improving safety for drivers and riders.

Presented for encouraging and promoting safety in pupil transportation thus improving safety for drivers and riders. Youth Traffic Safety – Awarded to individuals or groups that educate children and teens about the importance of traffic safety.

To download a nomination form [works best in Internet Explorer browser] and obtain eligibility requirements, visit www.dmvNOW.com. Entries must be emailed to Audrey Odum at Audrey.Odum@dmv.virginia.gov by March 16, 2018. Winners will be notified in May 2018.

