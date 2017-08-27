 jump to example.com

Transportation researcher appointed to federal advisory council on motorcycle safety

Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, 4:53 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

A Virginia Tech Transportation Institute researcher is serving on a new federal advisory council focused on helping stem the rise in motorcyclist injuries and fatalities by making motorcycle riders and their bikes safer.

Shane McLaughlinAccording to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclist fatalities in the U.S. increased 8 percent from 2014 to 2015, accounting for 14 percent of all traffic deaths.

Shane McLaughlin, director of the Center for Automated Vehicle Systems at the transportation institute and an expert on motorcycle safety research, has been appointed by the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve as a special government employee on the Motorcyclist Advisory Council to the Federal Highway Administration.

“I appreciate the department’s initiative in assembling this advisory committee and am excited to work with the team to consider ways to improve motorcycle safety within the larger transportation system,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, along with nine other experts from academia, government, and industry, will advise the Federal Highway Administration on infrastructure issues of concern to motorcyclists. These include road design, barrier design, construction, maintenance practices, and the implementation of intelligent transportation system technologies. He will serve a two-year term.

According to a letter from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, the department selected McLaughlin for his expertise in automated-vehicle systems and application issues related to motorcycle safety. As director of the institute’s automated vehicle systems center, McLaughlin leads projects that provide guidance to automated vehicle developers and policymakers on vehicle design and deployment, as well as the incorporation of advanced technologies into the transportation system.

He also leads the institute’s Motorcycle Research Group, which recently completed two naturalistic driving studies of motorcycles—one for the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and the other for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. For these studies, the group analyzed motorcycle crash causation from more than 700,000 miles of data to improve rider training and to develop crash countermeasures.

“Motorcycles are absolutely different from other vehicles, but riders still need to be able to arrive safely at their destination, just like any other road user. Unfortunately, because motorcycles aren’t as familiar to the public as other types of more standard vehicles, they can often be overlooked both on the roadway and during planning discussions,” McLaughlin explained.

McLaughlin’s research aligns with Virginia Tech’s Intelligent Infrastructure for Human-centered Communities Destination Area. With support from large-scale partnerships with industry, government, and communities, this interdisciplinary initiative strives to build research and teaching capacity by leveraging Virginia Tech’s nationally leading programs in smart construction, autonomous vehicles, ubiquitous mobility, and energy systems.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Field Hockey: No. 10 Virginia falls 4-2 to No. 7 Penn State
Could global warming really already be a factor in the evolution of wildlife species?
AAA: Harvey to impact gas prices
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Virginia horses test positive for equine herpesvirus-1
Downtown Lexington building receives historic designation
‘Dream Big’ at IX Art Park during Freefall Music & Art Festival
Unearned runs the difference in 6-2 Hillcats loss
Thunder strike back, thump Squirrels
P-Nats split another doubleheader
McAuliffe announces statewide partnership with Hope Street Group
Virginia Tech researchers win Alzheimer’s research awards
Federal snack program does not yield expected impacts
Route 641 bridge in Albemarle County closed Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Waynesboro man dead in Augusta County motorcycle crash
Virginia expects favorable honey harvest this season
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 