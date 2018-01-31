Train crash in Crozet: Members of Congress on board

An Amtrak train carrying Republican congressional leaders to a GOP event in West Virginia collided with a dump truck west of Crozet Wednesday morning.

Early reports indicate no major injuries reported on the train, which was carrying members of Congress and the United States Senate, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Unconfirmed reports do have one fatality and one serious injury among the occupants of the dump truck.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m.