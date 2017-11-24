The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus with The Motley Shakespeare Players
The Motley Shakespeare Players, the MFA Company of Mary Baldwin University’s Shakespeare and Performance program, bring to life the story of damnation with The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus, by Christopher Marlowe, a six-person touring production which will travel around Virginia throughout this academic year.
This production explores the crisis of faith that dominates the play: what causes damnation or salvation? Faustus wrestles with many of the same moral questions that preoccupy contemporary audiences as he toys with powers beyond his control, placing his soul in the balance. Intertwined with the drama of Faustus, audiences will find music, clowns, and magic in the story and on the stage.
As a small-scale touring production, this performance features six actors tackling over thirty roles to tell the story of Faustus’ fall. Not only does one actor play many roles, but also multiple actors take on one role simultaneously. This exploration of body versus character provides unique storytelling opportunities as the cast works tirelessly to find unity while maintaining distinct characters.
Join Motley Shakes for their performances of The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus on Saturday, December 2nd at 8:00 PM in Masonic Blue, located on the fifth floor of 13 W. Beverley Street, and Monday, December 4th at 8:00 PM at the American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse, located at 10 S. Market Street, Staunton,.
Admission is free, donations accepted. For more information on Faustus or to bring the show to your venue, visit The Motley Shakespeare Players at www.motleyshakes.com/Faustus or email them at motleyshakes@gmail.com.
Discussion