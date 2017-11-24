 jump to example.com
 

The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus with The Motley Shakespeare Players

Published Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, 11:32 am

motley shakespeare playersThe​ ​Motley​ ​Shakespeare​ ​Players​,​ ​the​ ​MFA​ ​Company​ ​of​ ​Mary​ ​Baldwin​ ​University’s Shakespeare​ ​and​ ​Performance​ ​program,​ ​bring​ ​to​ ​life​ ​the​ ​story​ ​of​ ​damnation​ ​with​ ​​The Tragical​ History of​ Doctor​ Faustus,​ ​by​ ​Christopher​ ​Marlowe,​ ​a​ ​six-person​ ​touring​ ​production​ ​which​ ​will​ ​travel​ ​around Virginia​ ​throughout​ ​this​ ​academic​ ​year.

This​ ​production​ ​explores​ ​the​ ​crisis​ ​of​ ​faith​ ​that​ ​dominates​ ​the​ ​play:​ ​what​ ​causes​ ​damnation​ ​or  salvation?​ ​Faustus​ ​wrestles​ ​with​ ​many​ ​of​ ​the​ ​same​ ​moral​ ​questions​ ​that​ ​preoccupy​ ​contemporary audiences​ ​as​ ​he​ ​toys​ ​with​ ​powers​ ​beyond​ ​his​ ​control,​ ​placing​ ​his​ ​soul​ ​in​ ​the​ ​balance.​ ​Intertwined  with​ ​the​ ​drama​ ​of​ ​Faustus,​ ​audiences​ ​will​ ​find​ ​music,​ ​clowns,​ ​and​ ​magic​ ​in​ ​the​ ​story​ ​and​ ​on​ ​the  stage.

As​ ​a​ ​small-scale​ ​touring​ ​production,​ ​this​ ​performance​ ​features​ ​six​ ​actors​ ​tackling​ ​over​ ​thirty​ ​roles​ ​to  tell​ ​the​ ​story​ ​of​ ​Faustus’​ ​fall.​ ​Not​ ​only​ ​does​ ​one​ ​actor​ ​play​ ​many​ ​roles,​ ​but​ ​also​ ​multiple​ ​actors​ ​take on​ ​one​ ​role​ ​simultaneously.​ ​This​ ​exploration​ ​of​ ​body​ ​versus​ ​character​ ​provides​ ​unique​ ​storytelling  opportunities​ ​as​ ​the​ ​cast​ ​works​ ​tirelessly​ ​to​ ​find​ ​unity​ ​while​ ​maintaining​ ​distinct​ ​characters.

Join​ ​Motley​ ​Shakes​ ​for​ ​their​ ​performances​ ​of​ ​​The Tragical​ History​ of​ Doctor​ Faustus​​ on​ ​Saturday, December​ ​2nd​ ​at​ ​8:00​ ​PM​ ​in​ ​Masonic​ ​Blue,​ ​located​ ​on​ ​the​ ​fifth​ ​floor​ ​of​ ​13​ ​W.​ ​Beverley​ ​Street,​ ​and  Monday,​ ​December​ ​4th​ ​at​ ​8:00​ ​PM​ ​at​ ​the​ ​American​ ​Shakespeare​ ​Center’s​ ​Blackfriars​ ​Playhouse,  located​ ​at​ ​10​ ​S.​ ​Market​ ​Street,​ ​Staunton,.​

​Admission​ ​is​ ​free,​ ​donations​ ​accepted.​ ​​ ​For​ ​more  information​ ​on​ ​​Faustus​ ​or​ ​to​ ​bring​ ​the​ ​show​ ​to​ ​your​ ​venue,​ ​visit​ ​The​ ​Motley​ ​Shakespeare​ ​Players​ ​at www.motleyshakes.com/Faustus ​or​ ​email​ ​them​ ​at​ ​​motleyshakes@gmail.com​.

         
 
