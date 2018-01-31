 jump to example.com
 

Traffic stop lead to arrest in Waynesboro

Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 11:44 am

Marcelo Ruiz JimenezWaynesboro Police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street near Arch Avenue on Monday. Officers charged the driver, 32-year-old Marcelo Ruiz Jimenez, with reckless driving.

Due to additional information learned during the traffic stop, police obtained a search warrant for the driver’s Waynesboro residence in the 300 block of Linden Avenue.  Following the execution of the search warrant, Jimenez was charged with possession of a firearm while not being lawfully present in the United States.

Jimenez is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.


 
