Traffic delays on Route 340 in Page County June 12-16

Contractors replacing the Route 340 bridge over Cub Run in Page County have scheduled 24-hour operations during the week of June 12-16. Flaggers will control traffic during daytime and nighttime hours during construction of roadway approaches to the new two-lane bridge.

The 24-hour operations allow contractors to maintain traffic flow during construction of the new roadway connections, and perform other work that may accelerate the project schedule. Variable message boards will advise drivers to expect traffic delays. All work is weather permitting.

The Cub Run project, about a half-mile south of Page County High School, replaces an 80-year-old bridge and reduces curves on Route 340 at this location.

In March 2016, The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $4.3 million construction contract to Kanawha Stone Company Inc. of Nitro, West Virginia. Final completion is scheduled for fall 2017. Additional information on the Route 340 project can be found at the following link: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/page_county_-_route_340_-_cub_run_bridge.asp.

