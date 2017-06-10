 jump to example.com

Traffic delays on Route 340 in Page County June 12-16

Published Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017, 11:13 pm

Contractors replacing the Route 340 bridge over Cub Run in Page County have scheduled 24-hour operations during the week of June 12-16. Flaggers will control traffic during daytime and nighttime hours during construction of roadway approaches to the new two-lane bridge.

road work transportationThe 24-hour operations allow contractors to maintain traffic flow during construction of the new roadway connections, and perform other work that may accelerate the project schedule. Variable message boards will advise drivers to expect traffic delays. All work is weather permitting.

The Cub Run project, about a half-mile south of Page County High School, replaces an 80-year-old bridge and reduces curves on Route 340 at this location.

In March 2016, The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $4.3 million construction contract to Kanawha Stone Company Inc. of Nitro, West Virginia. Final completion is scheduled for fall 2017. Additional information on the Route 340 project can be found at the following link: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/page_county_-_route_340_-_cub_run_bridge.asp.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

