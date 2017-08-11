Traffic Alert: Hillsdale Drive in Charlottesville
Published Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 6:46 am
Traffic Alert: Hillsdale Drive in Charlottesville
Midday on Friday, August 11th a major traffic shift will occur when traffic from an existing section of Hillsdale Drive (north of Greenbrier Drive) is relocated west to a new section.
Hillsdale Drive has been realigned opposite of existing Pepsi Place. Stop signs will be erected on Greenbrier Drive. Hillsdale Drive/Pepsi Place will have the right of way and be free flow (no stop signs). Vehicles from Route 29 will now need to stop on Greenbrier Drive before turning left onto the new section of Hillsdale Drive or right onto Pepsi Place. Vehicles will also need to continue to stop on Greenbrier Drive from the east as before, but in a new location.
Electronic Message Boards have been used to notify the public of the upcoming traffic shift and will remain for several days after the traffic shift to notify drivers of the new configuration. After the traffic shift, the old roadway section will be removed and construction will begin on the new storm water management basin.
Speed limit is posted at 25 MPH – please drive carefully.
Click here for photo of new stop sign locations and realignment of Hillsdale Drive across from Pepsi Place. Final lane markings will be applied with final asphalt layer (currently traffic will use intermediate layer of asphalt).
Discussion