Trackball or mouse: Which of them is most useful for gaming?

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

For computer gamers, the most important question for getting absolute and exact control over the game you are playing is the choice between the trackball and mouse. Your choice of either one will determine your game performance. It can be very frustrating when you are trying to hit that top score or scale that difficult level in your game but then you find out that your trackball or mouse might be holding you back. Here are some things to consider when making the choice between the trackball and mouse.

Target or speed

Your choice of either trackball or mouse can be determined by the goal of your game. If you are playing a shooting game or any other action game which mostly requires controlling a variety of functions, you may find that using a mouse is better. However, if your game requires more of speed with movements and clicking and dragging, the trackball will work better you.

Your PC space and position during gaming

To determine using your trackball or mouse for your game, your usual computer position can just decide it for you. If you are the usual laptop gamer; placing it on your laptop while gaming, your trackball seems the ideal choice as it can be placed on any surface and does not need to be moved about. However, if you tend to use a table for your laptop while gaming, using a mouse will be better for you.

Multitasking potential

Most professional gamers have been known to choose the mouse over the trackball for its versatility in executing multiple actions faster due to the position of the click buttons. For instance, you can use the left and right buttons and drag your mouse at the same while gaming. However, these series of multiple functions will be achieved slower while navigating your game with your trackball because some come with as many as four to six buttons. Therefore, if your game requires using multiple controls at once, a mouse is the better choice for you.

Availability of game options

Some games are not built with trackballs in mind for control. You will find that some games require you using both the pointing and clicking at the same time which will keep both hands occupied or create a problem for you concentrating on your game when using a trackball. These kinds of games often do not have some options available while using your trackball and the options can only be accessed while using a mouse.

Visit www.icrfq.com to get a mouse or trackball – your choice. Whatever you decide to use be it a trackball or mouse, your decision should be based on your comfort and end results. Your choice can also be informed by what you have become used to on a long term. You don’t have to change it as long as it suits you. You should also have it in mind that you will have to spend extra to purchase a mouse or trackball since they do not usually come with your PC.