The total solar eclipse: once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

When the eclipse occurs, the moon will turn off the ionosphere’s source of extreme ultraviolet radiation, and this region of the Earth’s upper atmosphere will go from daytime conditions to nighttime.

Funded by NASA and the National Science foundation, Earle and his team will study how the ionosphere responds to changes in sunlight, along with a host of other changes in the upper atmosphere that have an impact on radio propagation – the behavior of radio waves as they travel from one point to another.

Understanding the effects of varying conditions on radio propagation has many practical applications, from choosing frequencies for international shortwave broadcasters, to designing reliable mobile telephone systems, to radio navigation and operation of radar systems.

“Radio wave propagation is affected by the electrical part of the atmosphere and during the eclipse.” said Earle, research member with Virginia Tech’s Center for Space Science and Engineering Research group. “We really have the opportunity to collect data and learn more about the impact of these changes on systems we’ve come to rely on.”

The Virginia Tech team plans to gather data from a variety of sources, including radar systems, transceivers, satellites, ham radio, and GPS receivers, in order to analyze the effects of the solar eclipse on the conductive region of the atmosphere.

“Whether military radar or consumer GPS signals, the eclipse is going to have effects on the medium that we would like to understand better so that we can either mitigate them or use them to our advantage,” said Earle.

Their measurements will be combined with data from a nationwide network of GPS receivers and signals from the Ham Radio Reverse Beacon Network, both of which are sensitive to the state of the ionosphere. The team will also utilize data from Virginia Tech’s SuperDARN radars, two of which have been placed along the eclipse path in Christmas Valley, Oregon, and Hays, Kansas.

By combining all the captured data, Earle and his team will be able to improve models of the ionosphere, while understanding and explaining the overall impact of the eclipse on systems we use everyday.