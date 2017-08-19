 jump to example.com

The total solar eclipse: once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 7:05 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will cross the entire country from the Pacific to the Atlantic, giving scientists and engineers a chance to conduct research on systems we rely on for communication, safety, and even transportation.

solar eclipse

During typical day-night cycles, the ionosphere — shown in purple and not-to-scale in this image — waxes and wanes with the Sun. The total solar eclipse will cut off this region’s source of ionizing radiation. By combining all the captured data, Earle and his team will be able to improve models of the ionosphere, while understanding and explaining the overall impact of the eclipse on systems we use everyday. Photo credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Duberstein

During the total eclipse, Greg Earle, a Virginia Tech professor of electrical and computer engineering, and a team of College of Engineering faculty, staff, and students will study the effects of the eclipse on systems we use every day – such as over-the-horizon radar, amateur radio, and even the global positioning system (GPS) that helps guide us through traffic.

Earle and his team will be stationed across the United States in Bend, Oregon; Holton, Kansas; and at the Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina, using custom-designed ionosodes, instruments that use radio waves to look up into the ionosphere and measure its height and density.

When the eclipse occurs, the moon will turn off the ionosphere’s source of extreme ultraviolet radiation, and this region of the Earth’s upper atmosphere will go from daytime conditions to nighttime.

Funded by NASA and the National Science foundation, Earle and his team will study how the ionosphere responds to changes in sunlight, along with a host of other changes in the upper atmosphere that have an impact on radio propagation – the behavior of radio waves as they travel from one point to another.

Understanding the effects of varying conditions on radio propagation has many practical applications, from choosing frequencies for international shortwave broadcasters, to designing reliable mobile telephone systems, to radio navigation and operation of radar systems.

“Radio wave propagation is affected by the electrical part of the atmosphere and during the eclipse.” said Earle, research member with Virginia Tech’s Center for Space Science and Engineering Research group. “We really have the opportunity to collect data and learn more about the impact of these changes on systems we’ve come to rely on.”

The Virginia Tech team plans to gather data from a variety of sources, including radar systems, transceivers, satellites, ham radio, and GPS receivers, in order to analyze the effects of the solar eclipse on the conductive region of the atmosphere.

“Whether military radar or consumer GPS signals, the eclipse is going to have effects on the medium that we would like to understand better so that we can either mitigate them or use them to our advantage,” said Earle.

Their measurements will be combined with data from a nationwide network of GPS receivers and signals from the Ham Radio Reverse Beacon Network, both of which are sensitive to the state of the ionosphere. The team will also utilize data from Virginia Tech’s SuperDARN radars, two of which have been placed along the eclipse path in Christmas Valley, Oregon, and Hays, Kansas.

By combining all the captured data, Earle and his team will be able to improve models of the ionosphere, while understanding and explaining the overall impact of the eclipse on systems we use everyday.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kyle Busch takes race number two at Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol
Dash win offensive outburst over Potomac
Dinner Diva: Simplify your meals
Hanger receives national recognition for mental health advocacy
VDOT launches SmarterRoads
McAuliffe: 297 percent school participation increase in child hunger program
Tom Perriello to headline Michele Edwards fundraiser
Women’s soccer: No. 11 Virginia blanks UNCW
Lynchburg outhomers Salem, 2-1
Women’s soccer: VMI Keydets drop season opener to UNC Asheville, 1-0
Bass Pro Shops night race qualifying at Bristol
Kyle Busch headlines Food City 300 qualifying
Fishburne Caissons release fall football schedule
McAuliffe signs executive order halting demonstrations at Lee statue in Charlottesville
Bayne looking for a win at ‘home’ on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway
Charlottesville to partner with DOJ Community Relations Service
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 