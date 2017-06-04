Total Health Seminar in Waynesboro June 9-10

The Waynesboro 7th-day Adventist Church invites you to Total Health Seminar with Dr David Emerson.

Come and learn how, like triathlon athlete David Scott, you to can double your endurance with the Endurance Advantage on June 9 at 7 p.m. Find out what is the real cause and simple solution of Diabetes on June 10 at 11 a.m. And Lower Your Blood Pressure learn why salt is not the real problem. What really causes high blood pressure? come find out June 10 at 2 p.m.

Better your Total Health with these 3 important health topics offered free for our community of family and friends.

For more information or to RSVP please call 540-908-2122 or email waynesborowellness@gmail.com.