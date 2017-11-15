Top three high and middle schools announced in statewide teen seat belt challenge

Thanks to the ingenuity and dedication of the students at Bedford County’s Jefferson Forest High School, Montgomery County’s Auburn Middle School and 69 other Virginia middle and high schools, seat belt usage by teen drivers saw a significant spike during the YOVASO 2017 Save Your Tailgate, Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign.

The four‐week challenge, which aims to encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong, life-saving habit of always buckling up, saw a 12 percent increase among students at schools that completed pre and post seat belt checks. The campaign also focused on speed-prevention.

In recognition of their students’ SYT participation and successes, Jefferson Forest High School placed first in the campaign’s high school division and Auburn placed first in the middle school division.

Louisa County High School in Louisa Co. placed second in the high school division and Halifax County High School in Halifax Co. placed third. Central Academy Middle School in Botetourt Co. was second in the middle school division and Rodney Thompson Middle School in Stafford Co. was third.

As the statewide winners, Jefferson Forest and Auburn will each receive $500 and a congratulatory prize banner. Louisa, Halifax, Central Academy, and Rodney Thompson will receive smaller cash prizes and a banner. All prizes for the “Save Your Tailgate” Campaign were funded by donations and by a grant from State Farm.

“We are proud to support this important program that actively encourages local Virginia teens to buckle up,” said Kim Conyers, Community Specialist for State Farm. “Keeping our teens safe on the road is a top priority.” The grant from State Farm also supported additional campaign materials along with a grant from Geico.