Top reasons to take a Virginia defensive driving course

We have all been in the situation at one point or another where we were speeding because we were running late for work or we did not stop long enough at that stop sign or maybe we took an illegal turn in an unfamiliar area and somehow, a cop just happened to be at the right place at the right time and we got caught.

This leads to a big fat ticket and points on your record and pretty much ruins the rest of your day. We’ve all been there. Although overall it is a negative experience, there is something available to lessen your blow: Traffic School.

Don’t let the sound of it scare you! Online courses make it easy to attend and convenient to finish! And, you will receive multiple benefits from taking the course.

Here are some of the top reasons to take a Virginia Defensive Driving Course:

The top reason is to keep points off your driving record. If the points end up on your record, then your insurance rate will go up and will stay up for the years that the violation and points remain on your driving record. In addition, if you get too many points on your license, your driver’s license may be suspended, so it is in your benefit to try to keep the amount of points on your record as low as possible. The Virginia court that is handling your case may offer you the option to take a defensive driving course to dismiss the demerit points associated with the violation and keep them off your record. Another popular option would be to reduce the fine associated with the ticket. Tickets can be very expensive and nobody ever really sets aside a budget for possible future ticket fines that they may or may not ever get. This makes ticket fines a huge inconvenience, especially for those individuals that are living paycheck to paycheck. In this case, the Virginia court handling your case may offer you the option to take a defensive driving course to reduce the court fees. The points do still remain, but the fine associated with the violation is decreased. For some, it is not necessarily a choice. They may be required to take the course because the DMV ordered them to take the course. This is the case if an individual received a violation when they were 18 or 19, if they have received 12 demerit points within a 24-month period, or to re-instate a license that has been suspended for excessive points. In this case, it is absolutely necessary for them to take the course to keep their license or to re-instate it. Another reason to take a defensive driving course would be as a preventative measure. Individuals may take traffic school on a voluntary basis once every 24 months to receive 5 safe driving points. These points can be used towards existing points on the individual’s driving record or it can be saved to offset future points. A maximum of 5 safe driving points can be accumulated. Don’t be surprised if you find out that VA answers are like the top NJ and NY defensive driving answers. Lastly, an individual may take the course for an insurance discount. Some insurance companies offer a discount to individuals that take a defensive driving course. I would recommend contacting your insurance company to see if this offer is available to you and if it is, I recommend taking advantage because who doesn’t want to save money?

Although it may seem tedious, traffic school is always a great option with lots of benefits for you. There are so many options, with in-classroom courses or online courses, such as myimprov.com, so I advise taking advantage of what’s out there to help you!