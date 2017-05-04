 jump to example.com

Top reasons to take a Virginia defensive driving course

Published Thursday, May. 4, 2017, 8:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

We have all been in the situation at one point or another where we were speeding because we were running late for work or we did not stop long enough at that stop sign or maybe we took an illegal turn in an unfamiliar area and somehow, a cop just happened to be at the right place at the right time and we got caught.

virginia defensive driving courseThis leads to a big fat ticket and points on your record and pretty much ruins the rest of your day. We’ve all been there. Although overall it is a negative experience, there is something available to lessen your blow: Traffic School.

Don’t let the sound of it scare you! Online courses make it easy to attend and convenient to finish! And, you will receive multiple benefits from taking the course.

Here are some of the top reasons to take a Virginia Defensive Driving Course:

  1. The top reason is to keep points off your driving record. If the points end up on your record, then your insurance rate will go up and will stay up for the years that the violation and points remain on your driving record. In addition, if you get too many points on your license, your driver’s license may be suspended, so it is in your benefit to try to keep the amount of points on your record as low as possible. The Virginia court that is handling your case may offer you the option to take a defensive driving course to dismiss the demerit points associated with the violation and keep them off your record.
  2. Another popular option would be to reduce the fine associated with the ticket. Tickets can be very expensive and nobody ever really sets aside a budget for possible future ticket fines that they may or may not ever get. This makes ticket fines a huge inconvenience, especially for those individuals that are living paycheck to paycheck. In this case, the Virginia court handling your case may offer you the option to take a defensive driving course to reduce the court fees. The points do still remain, but the fine associated with the violation is decreased.
  3. For some, it is not necessarily a choice. They may be required to take the course because the DMV ordered them to take the course. This is the case if an individual received a violation when they were 18 or 19, if they have received 12 demerit points within a 24-month period, or to re-instate a license that has been suspended for excessive points. In this case, it is absolutely necessary for them to take the course to keep their license or to re-instate it.
  4. Another reason to take a defensive driving course would be as a preventative measure. Individuals may take traffic school on a voluntary basis once every 24 months to receive 5 safe driving points. These points can be used towards existing points on the individual’s driving record or it can be saved to offset future points. A maximum of 5 safe driving points can be accumulated. Don’t be surprised if you find out that VA answers are like the top NJ and NY defensive driving answers.
  5. Lastly, an individual may take the course for an insurance discount. Some insurance companies offer a discount to individuals that take a defensive driving course. I would recommend contacting your insurance company to see if this offer is available to you and if it is, I recommend taking advantage because who doesn’t want to save money?

Although it may seem tedious, traffic school is always a great option with lots of benefits for you. There are so many options, with in-classroom courses or online courses, such as myimprov.com, so I advise taking advantage of what’s out there to help you!

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA basketball’s Jay Huff to tour Czech Republic, Poland with Athletes In Action
ACC Network: Dream, or pipe dream?
Columbia Gas of Virginia customers to receive rate case refunds
Dominion announces first-quarter earnings
Dog cognition expert to speak at Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute
Warner, Kaine on Trump, healthcare uncertainty
Assistant Albemarle County Executive Lee Catlin announces retirement
Jocelyn Willoughby invited to USA Women’s U19 National Team trials
Leah Smith, Filip Mihaljevic UVA’s top athletes
State Police arrest Amherst woman after wrong-way crash in Nelson County
McAuliffe urges President Trump to honor Paris Climate Agreement
Sen. Warner introduces bipartisan bill to expand telehealth services
Opioid, heroin abuse topic at May 17 GAPP Coalition meeting
House of Delegates: McAuliffe line-item vetoes on HB1500 ‘invalid’
Fishburne Military School unveils new scholarship program
Rodriguez nearly no-hits Down East in 1-0 Potomac win
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 