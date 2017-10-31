Top five gift cards that people would love to receive

1. Personal Shopper Gift Card

Perhaps this one is a bit of a stretch of the imagination, but how cool would it be to have a gift card to a personal shopper who understands the inner mechanics of your creative desires and fashion sense? Imagine a clothing expert so attuned to your shopping preferences and style that this person would be available on a shopping aggregator service where gift cards to their services would be available. It’s definitely out there, and there may be personal shoppers that ply their services to a select clientele, but gift cards? That’s something we feel is unique! Loads of guys and gals would love to receive gift cards for personal shoppers – what a win!

2. Pet Care Services Gift Cards

Nobody’s reinventing the wheel here, we’re just suggesting gift card ideas for a range of services that already exist. Everybody needs pet care at some point or another. Whether you are going on vacation, attending a business conference, or simply enjoying a date night, you may want to consider pet care services. Gift cards for pet care services are a fantastic idea. Of course, you want to vet the pet care provider – excuse the pun – before you issue gift cards to your friends and family. A pet care gift card service has the potential for explosive growth, and this is definitely a great idea for people seeking a little novelty in their gift-giving endeavours.

3. Freelance Professionals

Whether you’re building a new website, or subcontracting for content and design services, you may require the services of a freelance professional from time to time. Sure, there are plenty of freelancer websites out there, but we’ve yet to see any freelancers or websites offering gift card services for these professionals. Imagine gift cards from a professional freelancer network allowing you to pick and choose the professional that you would like to work with, at zero cost to yourself. This is a dream come true for many folks, and it’s entirely possible with a freelancer gift card.

4. Bingo Gift Cards

You’re going to think this one is funny, but it’s extremely popular with fans. Bingo is one of the most-loved games in the United Kingdom, and across continental Europe. It is played with gusto by fans – young and old. Bingo comes in multiple variants, including 30 ball bingo, 75 ball bingo and the UK favourite – 90 ball bingo. Fans can enjoy progressive jackpot bingo games and prize money can swell to substantial amounts. Fortunately, players can purchase bingo cards for friends and fans, making this a terrific option for bingo aficionados.

5. Tiny House Gift Cards

Have you ever seen a tiny house? These are a relatively modern concept where people downsize from apartments, condominiums, single-family homes and the like to tiny houses. This may be a lifestyle choice, or a vacation concept. Tiny houses are a fraction of the size of a real house, but they function in just the same way. You’ve got just enough space to live comfortably, or vacation in style in a minimalist environment with limited square footage. Before you dismiss this idea as gobbledygook, consider a tiny house gift card as a way to make your decision.