 jump to example.com

Tony Kornheiser and Tom Cotton: And I’m turning the dial

Published Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 3:11 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

chris graham radioTony Kornheiser has always offered listeners the opportunity to turn the dial if you don’t like what you’re hearing.

Never thought I’d want to turn the dial, but I am.

The PTI star and podcast host had as an in-studio guest on Monday the Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, himself a Loyal Little who revealed in a recent interview with “Meet the Press” host and “Tony Kornheiser Show” regular Chuck Todd of his aspirations to be a guest one day.

No harm, no foul there, even as the show appeals by and large to a decidedly more liberal listener base, if only judging from the regular riffs from Kornheiser and a cast of co-hosts that includes the Washington Post’s Chris Cillizza and the Huffington Post’s Howard Fineman.

The timing of the appearance by Cotton wasn’t ideal, on the first weekday workday following a wild weekend in U.S. politics in the wake of the executive order from President Trump temporarily banning refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Kornheiser famously doesn’t book athletes on his shows because he doesn’t think they have anything substantive to offer about the games they play, and probably should have followed the same line of thinking when it came to booking Cotton, who sidestepped the few policy questions from Kornheiser with talking points akin to a player talking about “giving it 110 percent” and “just taking things one game at a time.”

Listening to the show, for which Cotton was in studio for its entirety, as a guest co-host, was awkward, and I anticipated some backlash to the Jimmy Fallon-style faux interview, but otherwise didn’t think anything of it.

Until Tuesday’s show, when Kornheiser decided that doubling down on the awkwardness was the best course of action, lecturing the scores of listeners who had taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with Monday’s show to the effect that they needed to get out of their echo chambers and listen to the perspectives of those on the other side.

Which is a fine message, if misguided, because reading through the Twitter comments, the criticisms weren’t so much of the nature that folks didn’t want to hear from the other side, but rather that Kornheiser had softballed the interview.

Me, personally, I’d had the same thoughts, as I’d mentioned above, and was more than willing to write it off as just a bad call by Kornheiser and his staff, and maybe a chance for a lesson learned.

The doubling down was what turned me off as a listener. The appeal of Kornheiser is as the anti-authority guy, who does a sports show that doesn’t book athletes and talks movies and ‘60s music as much as or more than the games, who isn’t afraid to tell ESPN and Daniel Snyder that he is taking his ball and going home.

The segments with Cotton came across as the jock-sniffing that Kornheiser positions himself as otherwise studiously avoiding; the doubling down comes across as a concession that, OK, hey, yeah, I don’t take myself too seriously, but this guy is a U.S. senator, give me a break.

Which is what I’m doing. Getting lectured by one orange TV star about what it means to be an American is about all I can handle right now.

Column by Chris Graham

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Waynesboro Police warn residents of Medicare scam

The Waynesboro Police Department has gotten complaints regarding a reported Medicare scam.

House Republicans block redistricting reform

House Republicans can’t even tolerate watered-down redistricting reform.

Update: Fentanyl suspected in drug overdose deaths

Testing done in relation to a suspected drug overdose double fatality last week has confirmed the presence of Fentanyl at the scene.

Facebook Live: Chris Graham breaks down WWE Royal Rumble

WWE held its 30th Royal Rumble Sunday night. Chris Graham breaks down the card, the big match and the Road to Wrestlemania on Facebook Live.

Inside the Numbers: UVA hoops getting hosed at the foul line?

I hate it when fans and fanzine-type writers prattle on about fouls and bad officiating. I say that as a prelude to a column about UVA hoops, fouls and bad officiating.

Spike in U.S. oil production pushes gas prices down

Gas prices in much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have followed the national average downward over the past week as U.S. oil production increases.

Virginia Democrats speak out on Trump executive order on Muslim refugees, travel

Virginia Democrat leaders spoke out on President Trump’s executive order barring refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Preview of #12 UVA at #1 Villanova

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 