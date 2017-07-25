TomSox top Turks in VBL South battle
Published Tuesday, Jul. 25, 2017, 10:08 pm
TomSox top Turks in VBL South battle
Everything was set up for another Harrisonburg Turks (20-20) late comeback, but they couldn’t get the runs needed and fall to the Charlottesville TomSox (30-10) 4-2.
Haiden Lamb led the way for the TomSox, going 3-for-4 with a RBI. Signs USA Player of the Week Michael Wielansky and Ari Sechopoulous both had two hits on the night and Vinnie Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with three RBI. Bryan Arias and Hunter Seay had two hits apiece and Luke Nussman drove in both the runs for the Turks.
Rhett Willis (1-3) took his third loss on the season, working 6.0 innings and allowing two earned on seven hits. Jeb Bewiss (1-0) earned his first decision on the season, working 5.0 innings and allowing two earned on six hits. Joe Burris (3-0) earned his fourth save on the Valley League season, which is one of the highest totals in the league.
The Turks are hitting the road to play the Staunton Braves (18-21) tomorrow night. First pitch at Gypsy Hill Park is scheduled for 7:30pm.
CHA 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 9 0
HAR 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 1
Bemiss, McCracken (6), Byrnes (8) and Mendler.
Willis, Embler (7), Kuchmaner (9) and Lytle.
W – Bewiss (1-0), L – Willis (1-3), S – Burris (4)
For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com
