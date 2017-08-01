Tom Sox top Generals, end Waynesboro VBL summer run

Rick Spiers held Waynesboro to an unearned run in six innings, pitching Charlottesville to a 3-2 win over the Generals in the VBL playoffs on Tuesday.

The win helps the South Division champion Tom Sox advance to the league championship series, and ends the 2017 season for the Generals.

Spiers (6-0, 0.79 ERA) struck out six, walked two and scattered seven hits.

Wake Forest sophomore Bobby Hearns picked up the save with three scoreless innings of relief, striking out two.

Daniel Tolano (2-1, 3.33 ERA) took the loss for the Generals in his first start of the summer, after 19 relief appearances.

Tolano, a Tennessee Wesleyan junior, gave up two runs on four hits in five innings, striking out two and walking one.