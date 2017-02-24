Tom Perriello to launch Equal Justice For All Tour

Tom Perriello, Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, will travel across Virginia for an Equal Justice for All Tour, outlining his progressive vision to address racial inequality and listening to the stories and needs of stakeholders impacted by racial disparities.

The tour will begin Friday, with an initial focus on the racial inequities that trap too many African American families in poverty and prevent them from accessing the American Dream, while white Americans see most wealth gains. He will discuss this racial wealth gap during a tour of a self-sufficiency and job assistance facility in Charlottesville and during remarks at a Black History Month celebration at the Miller Center in Lynchburg. He will continue outlining his vision to tackle this problem in remarks Saturday morning to the Fairfax NAACP.

During stops in Hampton Roads and Richmond Sunday through Tuesday, Tom will lay out additional areas where Virginia must make progress in promoting racial justice, including criminal justice reform, educational inequities, environmental justice, racial reconciliation, and ending the Jim Crow-era policies that still exist and have pernicious effects on communities of color.

Friday, February 24

10:00AM

Tom Perriello Tours Community Self-Sufficiency Program at the Jefferson School

Jefferson School City Center, Room J

129 Commerce Street

Charlottesville, VA

1:00PM

Tom Perriello Addresses Lynchburg Miller Center Black History Month Celebration

The Miller Center Theatre

301 Grove Street

Lynchburg, VA

Saturday, February 25

9:00AM

Tom Perriello Addresses Fairfax NAACP Meeting

Details to be announced.

Sunday, February 26 and Monday, February 27

Hampton Roads events (TBA)

Tuesday, February 28

Richmond events (TBA)