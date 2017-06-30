Tom Perriello joins Win Virginia PAC as CEO

Win Virginia, a PAC dedicated to helping Democrats win back the House of Delegates this fall, is announcing that former congressman and gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello will be joining the organization as its CEO.

Perriello, who ran an energetic, positive primary campaign for governor, will be focused on executing Win Virginia’s mission of supporting Democratic candidates for House of Delegates with the goal of winning back a majority in November. The group’s 2017 program will provide direct support to candidates, contribute to the House Democratic Caucus, and build and curate innovative technology to help candidates run efficient and effective campaigns.

“This year, Virginia Democrats and progressives have the opportunity to reshape our Commonwealth’s political landscape for a generation,” Perriello said. “While we are united behind Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax and Mark Herring to give Democrats another historic statewide sweep in November, we also must dedicate new resources, focus, and energy to winning legislative races in every corner of the Commonwealth, behind a message of economic opportunity and inclusion, armed with innovative tools and technologies to help us reach and turn out more voters. This Democratic ticket will excite and engage voters and give us the best chance we’ve had in years to change the direction of our legislature. Instead of Dr. Northam simply issuing vetoes to stop dangerous and divisive legislation, let’s help give him a House of Delegates that charts a path of dignity and opportunity for all Virginians, so we can make real change to help working families across the Commonwealth.”

The announcement of Perriello joining Win Virginia as CEO follows a swift demonstration of unity from the entire Democratic Party behind Ralph Northam’s candidacy for governor. In remarks to the Jefferson-Jackson dinner, Perriello urged all Virginians who care about progress to unite behind the Democratic ticket and harness enthusiasm to win back the House of Delegates in November.

The Virginia House Democratic Caucus enthusiastically welcomed Perriello to their efforts.

“We are ecstatic that Tom Perriello will be leading Win Virginia as we work in partnership to take back the House of Delegates,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “We have an unprecedented opportunity in Virginia this year with a surge of quality candidates who are committed to standing up to Donald Trump and ensuring that every hardworking Virginian has access to a good education, good health care, and a good job. Tom recognizes that state legislatures matter, and that we must build our party from the ground up, not the top down. We are grateful for his support and look forward to working with him to ensure Democratic victories in November.”

“Tom will bring the same fire he brought to his own campaign to our House of Delegates races, and for that we could not be more grateful,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “His energy is only matched by that of our candidates, who are running in 54 Republican-held Districts, including all 17 Republican-held districts that Hillary Clinton won in November. The energy is on our side, and our candidates have long been on the ground, talking and listening to people about the issues that matter most to their communities.”

Ralph Northam’s campaign also greeted the news enthusiastically. “Democrats have a historic opportunity to take back the House of Delegates this year, and with the leadership of Tom Perriello and Delegate Toscano, I know we will do just that,” said Lt. Governor and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ralph Northam. “Tom and I ran a positive race based on substance, and he’s helped make the Democratic party stronger because of it. I am glad he will be part of the team that not only keeps Virginia blue, but makes Virginia bluer.”

About Win Virginia

Win Virginia supports candidates who put people first. At our core is the conviction that we are all equal and deserve to shape our American dream. We believe that effective representation is the key to shaping a Virginia that serves all Virginians.

We are a group of passionate Democrats intent on taking back the Virginia State House in 2017. We are empowering candidates throughout the Commonwealth.

The program will provide direct support to candidates, contribute to the House Democratic Caucus through Delegate Jennifer Boysko’s Run Everywhere Virginia (REVPAC), and build and curate innovative technology to help candidates run efficient and effective campaigns.

Learn more at www.winvirginia.org.