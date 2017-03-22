Tom Perriello to host live Reddit AMA

Tom Perriello, Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, will host a live Reddit AMA session today to answer questions online about his progressive campaign.

Perriello will discuss his vision for Virginia that remains a firewall against the Trump agenda, while promoting inclusive economic growth that leaves no one behind.

In his campaign for governor, Perriello has already held six town halls – in Alexandria, Fairfax County, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg, Manassas, and Richmond – and will hold a seventh in Charlottesville on Thursday evening. He also held a successful Facebook Live town hall, when snow forced cancellation of a Williamsburg town hall, which had more than 7,000 viewers while it was occurring.

This Reddit AMA is a continuation of Tom’s commitment to an accessible, grassroots-oriented campaign.

You can take part in the AMA on Reddit at politics.reddit.com. It will begin at 5PM EST.