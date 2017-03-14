Tom Perriello to host Facebook Live Q and A
Tom Perriello, Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, will host a Facebook Live Q&A today at 4 p.m.
During the virtual event, Tom will listen to and answer questions from Virginians while laying out his progressive vision for the Commonwealth.
This event follows a series of town halls Tom has held in Fairfax County, Manassas, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg, and Alexandria, in addition to a town hall he will host tomorrow in Richmond. As a Congressman for Virginia’s Fifth District during the contentious health care reform debate, Tom held more town halls than any member of Congress, averaging more than five hours apiece. As the Daily Beast reported in December 2009, “After an August of 21 town meetings, typically lasting five hours with four different tea party groups weighing in, he voted for the health-care bill. … He refers to intense town-hall meetings as ‘very exciting, a positive thing in a democracy.'”
“In Congress, even when my constituents were angry, I showed up — because I worked for them,” said Tom Perriello. “Right now, Republicans should have the courage to meet with their constituents. This week, I look forward to hearing directly from folks about how we can advance an inclusive Virginia.”
Details
- Tuesday, March 14, 4 p.m.
- Facebook Q and A
- Tom Perriello’s Facebook Page
