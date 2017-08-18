 jump to example.com

Tom Perriello to headline Michele Edwards fundraiser

Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 11:34 pm

michele edwardsFormer Congressman Tom Perriello will headline a fundraiser for 20th House District Democratic nominee Michele Edwards on Thursday in Nelson County.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at Blue Mountain Brewery.

Two Candidates for Nelson County Board of Supervisors, Ernie Reed and Justin Shrimp, will also appear at the event, which will be held in the private function room at the Blue Mountain Brewery.

Though there will be no entry fee, people who attend will be able to donate to the Edwards campaign. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

