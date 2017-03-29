Tom Perriello submits ballot petitions for Democratic Party primary

Tom Perriello, Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, submitted 21,773 petition signatures coming from every congressional district to qualify as an official ballot candidate in the June 13 Democratic primary election.

One hundred percent of the signatures were gathered by Tom for Virginia volunteers and organizers across the state.

Since announcing his candidacy on January 5, 2017, Tom’s progressive campaign of pragmatic populism has activated tens of thousands of supporters who are energized by his willingness to stand up to Donald Trump’s hateful agenda and his positive vision to create opportunity and secure justice for every Virginian.

Over the course of the campaign, Tom has travelled 11,307 miles to attend 262 events and meetings with voters in more than 40 counties and independent cities across Virginia, while organizers and volunteers have engaged communities at the grassroots level.

“The momentum for our campaign is only increasing with each passing day. At every town hall and every event, I am inundated by Virginians who want to stand up and ensure our beloved Commonwealth is a firewall against President Trump’s hate and bigotry. I am proud to fight for them and proud to officially be on the ballot, ” said Tom Perriello.