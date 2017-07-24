 jump to example.com

Tom, DeMasi headline 6-4 Hillcats victory

Published Monday, Jul. 24, 2017, 10:11 pm

Ka’ai Tom had a three-run triple and a solo home run to drive in four of the Hillcats six runs, and Dominic DeMasi held Frederick one run over five innings to earn the win in a 6-4 victory at City Stadium Monday night.

lynchburg hillcatsThe Keys acquired the early lead. Jay Gonzalez walked to begin the game and scored on a two-out infield single by Yermin Mercedes. In the bottom half, a pair of singles from Willi Castro and Andrew Calica along with a walk to Sicnarf Loopstok loaded the bases. Ka’ai Tom promptly unloaded them with a three-run triple off the wall in center, giving the Hillcats a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth, Martin Cervenka reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second base, and scored on an error. One inning later, Castro hit a ball just high enough to skip off the top of the wall and clear the fence in right, extending the Hillcats lead to 5-1.

With the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, Alex Murphy used a wall-ball double to clear the bases and bring the Keys back within one, 5-4.

On the first pitch of the bottom half of the sixth, Tom knocked one over the fence in right-center field for a solo home run and his fourth RBI of the day, giving Lynchburg a 6-4 lead.

On the mound, Dominic DeMasi (3-3) allowed just one run on four hits over five innings of work, setting him up for the victory. He struck out four and walked one. Kieran Lovegrove fanned two batters as part of two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth. Justin Garcia notched his second save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth. Keegan Akin (7-7) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits over just four frames.

Lynchburg and Frederick will play again Tuesday when Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.91) faces off against Ofelky Peralta (2-8, 6.28). As part of “80s Week,” it will be “Back to The Future Night” at City Stadium. Fans that cannot be in attendance can catch the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

