 jump to example.com

Toll Relief benefits to increase for qualified Norfolk, Portsmouth residents

Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 2:47 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaNorfolk and Portsmouth residents are now receiving even more help paying Elizabeth River Tunnels tolls. As of Monday, April 10, 2017, the Toll Relief benefit has increased from 75-cents to one dollar, thanks to a one-time additional $500,000 contribution the Macquarie-Skanska Partnership, operators of the Elizabeth River Tunnels, has made to the Toll Relief Program.

“Easing the financial burden of Elizabeth River Tunnels tolls on Norfolk and Portsmouth residents has been a top priority of my administration,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “We first cut tolls in half at the Downtown and Midtown tunnels and then eliminated them altogether on the MLK Freeway Extension. Soon after, we launched Toll Relief – the first program of its kind in the nation – to provide meaningful financial relief to qualified Norfolk and Portsmouth residents who frequently travel the Elizabeth River Tunnels. Then, on March 31, I announced the Macquarie-Skanska Partnership’s plans to take corrective actions to address concerns related to its handling of toll violations on the Elizabeth River Tunnels. Today’s announcement is the latest step in our efforts to mitigate the impact of this poorly-negotiated contract and save Virginians money.”

In 2015, the Macquarie-Skanska Partnership agreed to pay $500,000 per year for 10 years to help offset the cost of tolls on those users most financially impacted. The one-time additional $500,000 contribution was part of the Macquarie-Skanska Partnership’s recently-implemented corrective action plan.

“We are now able to provide even more financial assistance to qualified Norfolk and Portsmouth residents paying Elizabeth River Tunnels tolls,” said Deputy Secretary of Transportation Grindly Johnson. “Every little bit helps and this additional monetary relief will have a great impact on Toll Relief Program participants.”

To qualify for Toll Relief, participants must:

  • Reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth
  • Earn $30,000 or less per year
  • Have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account

Once a qualified participant’s Virginia E-ZPass transponder has recorded eight trips or more through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels during a calendar month, a one dollar refund will be credited to his or her Virginia E-ZPass account.

Toll Relief is a 10-year program. The 2017 application period began Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, and concluded Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, with Toll Relief benefits beginning March 1, 2017. The 2018 application period begins Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, and will run through Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, will Toll Relief benefits beginningMarch 1, 2018.

For more information on Toll Relief, visit www.VirginiaDOT.org/tollrelief.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
CTB seeks public input on roads projects: Staunton District meeting April 27
Charlottesville Gas wins damage prevention award
Veterinary college to offer free eye exams for service dogs in May
Ken J. Nafziger conducts final Chamber Singers concert featuring alumni guests
Local school board members endorse Tom Perriello for governor
UVA adds Hudson Bates to volleyball staff
McAuliffe announces recipients of the 2017 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards
United Way of Greater Augusta marks National Volunteer Week with Week of Caring
Culpeper District: Share your input on transportation priorities
Crossroads to Brain Injury Recovery adds Dr. Jaime Lee to board
Mudbass Classic Tournament at Virginia Tech takes place on April 29
VCU forum to explore past, present and future of anti-Semitism in the United States
Washington and Lee adopts new tool that takes intimidation factor out of college cost calculator
Robot process automation a unique way to help out banking industry
Derby contenders have no shortage of Secretariat bloodlines
Ride the Drive event in Shenandoah National Park
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 