To help map their environment, bats wiggle their noses and ears

Over the last several years, his group has demonstrated that these rapid movements alter the ultrasound waves leaving the nose and the echoes entering the ears.

The new study is the first to demonstrate that these changes enrich the signals’ information content. In particular, Mueller and his colleagues showed that the ability of the ears and noseleaves to adopt different conformations increases the bats’ ability to localize the source of incoming signals.

The analysis pulled together experts from across the College of Science and the College of Engineering.

Hongxiao Zhu, an assistant professor of statistics, worked on the project, as did several graduate students who have since earned doctoral degrees: Anupam Gupta, Mittu Pannala, and Philip Caspers in the department of mechanical engineering; Uzair Gillani in electrical and computer engineering; and Yanqing Fu in biomedical engineering and mechanics. John Buck, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, also contributed to the work.

To test whether the motion of horseshoe bat ears and noseleaves improves their biosonar performance, the team generated two models for each structure: a computational model and 3-D printed replica of the noseleaf and a computational model and simplified physical replica of the ear.

Each of the four models was tested in five different configurations, simulating the shape changes during biosonar emission and reception.

The researchers found that each of the five configurations provided a substantial amount of unique acoustic information. The farther apart two configurations were, the greater the difference in the signals, suggesting that these shape changes play a meaningful role in supplying more detailed data.

To investigate whether this additional information might be useful for echolocation, the researchers analyzed whether combining data from all five configurations improved a sensor’s ability to localize the source of a sound wave.

It did: combining five different configurations versus averaging five signals from the same configuration increased the maximum number of directions the sensor could distinguish by a factor of 100 to 1,000, depending on the noise level.

The enhanced performance was consistent across all four models.

“What I found amazing was that the effect was very robust, even with the simplified models,” Mueller said. “You don’t need to reproduce all of the details of the real bat to see the effect of the motion.

That suggests that bolstering sensor capability by using a dynamic, mobile emitter and receiver should be translatable to engineered systems less complex than real bats, improving the navigation of autonomous drones and the accuracy of devices for speech recognition.

Directional resolution is likely just one function of the ears’ and noseleaves’ rapid motion, and the bats need more than just the direction of incoming signals to navigate through thickets and hunt in crowded swarms.

To investigate other aspects of biosonar performance, Mueller and his team are refining and updating their models and incorporating new bat species into their studies.

“There’s always a next version,” he said.

Mueller also directs the Virginia Tech Center for Bioinspired Science and Technology, which is supported in part by the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science.