Tips for preventing heat-related illnesses
Published Thursday, Jul. 20, 2017, 3:53 pm
Extended heat advisories are expected through the weekend and the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Office of Emergency Management reminds you to take necessary steps to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Steps to take:
- Stay hydrated with water; avoid sugary and alcoholic beverages
- If possible, stay indoors with air conditioning
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles
- Check on family, friends, and neighbors who may be elderly, vulnerable, or who do not have air conditioning
- Check on your animals frequently to ensure they have enough clean water and are not suffering from the heat
- Electric fans may provide comfort, but when temperatures are in the high 90-degree temperatures, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Cool off by taking a cool shower or bath, or moving into an air-conditioned space
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours
- Cut down on exercise. If you must exercise, increase your intake of water
- Rest in shady areas
- Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a widebrimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher
