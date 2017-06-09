Tips for making financial preparations for your eventual retirement

In the future, you’ll want to be able to quit your job and enjoy the rest of your life. Unfortunately, many Americans will never be able to fully enjoy their retirement. This is generally the case, because a lot of people simply fail to take the appropriate financial preparations to set themselves up for a good retirement. Instead, they’ll find themselves running short of money. And of course, they’ll be forced to reenter the workforce. The good news is that making the appropriate financial preparations doesn’t have to be overly difficult. Just follow the tips provided below.

Get A Financial Advisor

First and foremost, you need to realize that you’re not perfect. If you make a mistake, there is a possibility that you’ll end up in financial turmoil shortly after your retirement age. Therefore, mistakes cannot be tolerated. Seeking out the help of a professional financial advisor is highly recommended. While their initial costs will sting, their guidance will prove to be well worth it in the long run. A financial advisor will put you on the right path towards a great retirement.

Saving Is Crucial

While you’re at it, you’ll want to change your budget as soon as possible. Work towards setting aside as much money as possible from paycheck to paycheck. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to save approximately fifty percent of your after-tax income. This will undeniably be very difficult in the beginning. However, it will pay off dividends in the long run. Your savings will allow you to actually enjoy your retirement. So, you should suffer now and party later.

Always shop around for the lowest prices and purchase items that will appreciate in value with time.

Employer Supported 401k

You’ll also want to set up a retirement fund. This can normally be done through your employer. A 401k will help you save a lot of money over the course of your career and your employer will usually match your contributions. When selecting a 401k, you can often choose between mutual funds and stocks. Mutual funds are great, but they’ll tend to have higher fees than stocks and bonds. Always keep an eye on your 401k and see how much progress you’ve made.

Consider An IRA

If you do not have access to a 401k or you’re simply interested in saving more, you will definitely want to think about opening an individual retirement account. An IRA offers a handful of benefits. First and foremost, you’ll usually be provided with tax benefits for contributing to such an account. Simultaneously, an IRA will provide you with far more options than a regular 401k. For instance, you can even put gold in IRA for maximum savings.

Start As Early A Possible

Unfortunately, many people do not start saving until it is too late. If you’re in your 40s and you haven’t even opened a 401k, you’re in big trouble. You’ll be able to rely on Social Security, but it is truly in your best interest to start saving as early as possible. Starting in your 20s or 30s will prove to be well worth it. Just make sure that you’re able to control yourself and avoid dipping into your savings, unless absolutely necessary.

Think About Switching To Income-Only Products

If you want to limit your risks, while still increasing your savings, you’ll want to consider getting out of risky investments and switching to income-only products. Bonds and bond mutual funds are generally a good way to increase your savings, without taking too many risks. Income annuities can also be a good solution. They’re independent of rate changes and even market volatility. Keep your risks to a minimum to avoid losing your retirement savings in the blink of an eye.