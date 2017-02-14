 jump to example.com

Tips for businessmen and entrepreneurs who deal with enormous stress

Published Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 9:08 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Dealing with a substantial amount of stress can eventually become overwhelming. Too much stress will result in an efficient immune system and it could also directly impact your personal and professional life. Finding an outlet for your stress is absolutely pertinent. Of course, you need to learn the differences between safe outlets and dangerous outlets. Below, you will discover tips for businessmen, who are forced to deal with enormous stress on a daily basis.

 

Know When To Step Away

Businessmen and entrepreneurs will find themselves in an awkward situation. In many cases, these individuals are self-employed and have no employees. This means that nobody else will be there to help shoulder the burden. While it might seem impossible at times, you need to learn when to step away and take a breather. Schedule a weekend away from the office and give yourself time to unwind. You may also want to schedule longer vacations. A break of any duration can help to clear your mind.

 

Avoid Dangerous Outlets

A lot of entrepreneurs will actually take drastic actions to eliminate their stress. Sipping from the bottle might seem like a good ideal initially, but it will only cause more problems in the future. Alcohol can easily intensify stress and depression. In fact, drinking significant amounts of alcohol will only cause you to feel terrible in the morning. Others will turn to tobacco and cigarettes. While these products may be able to offer temporary relief, they also come with major consequences. Opt for e-cigarettes and ejuice or avoid smoking entirely.

 

Learn Deep Breathing Exercises

Yoga, meditation and other similar activities can be enormously beneficial for stressed businessmen and women. Deep breathing is even more effective for this specific purpose. When performing the appropriate breathing exercises, your body will be put into a relaxed state and this will allow you to forget your stresses. Breathing deeply can instruct the brain to relax and calm down. This will give you a moment to push your problems out of your mind.

 

Decrease Interruptions

When you sit down to work, you’ll want to focus solely on the objective in front of you. Nothing is worse than being interrupted numerous times. Not only will this delay the completion of the current project, but it’ll also make you feel stressed and annoyed. With this in mind, you should cut yourself off from others and get the job done! Once the job is completed, you will feel a large amount of pressure lift off of your shoulders. So, how can you decrease interruptions? The answer is simple. Turn off your phone, lock your door and shut down your email temporarily.

 

Get Enough Sleep

When you have an abundance of responsibilities on your shoulders, it may be difficult to sleep soundly at night. Nonetheless, failing to obtain enough sleep will only worsen your stress. Your body needs time to recover and prepare for the next day. Practice deep breathing exercises and shut off the gadgets a few hours before bedtime. Do whatever is necessary to ensure you get at least 8 or 9 hours of sleep each night!

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Court: Trump order likely unconstitutional, issues prelim injunction

A federal judge found that President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 Executive Order is actually the Muslim ban that he promised as a candidate.

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Chris Graham: Politics and the bottom line for business

A couple of years back, I let myself get caught up in the Chick-fil-A boycott hysteria. It’s kinda hazy to me now.

Staunton completes 2017 real-estate reassessment

Staunton has completed its 2017 general real estate reassessment, which went into effect on January 1.

Virginia Tech outlasts #12 UVA, 80-78, in 2 OTs

Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left in the second OT to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over #12 UVA Sunday night.

Gas prices holding steady: AAA

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic continue to sing the same old song – a favorite on drivers’ playlists.

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 