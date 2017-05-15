Tips for an affordable family vacation

If you’re like most households, family vacations have turned into fun-filled extended weekends at local tourist attractions. Sure, staycations can be a lot of fun, but sometimes getting far away is just what you and the family need. If money happens to be the reason you’ve scaled back on family vacations, you’re not alone. Luckily, there are solutions to getting away with your family without the large expense. Check it out:

Timing is Everything: The best way to save money on your family vacation is to plan it at the right time. When looking for flights, select a time that most people aren’t traveling. For instance, flying late at night or very early in the morning. Consider the location you’re planning on traveling to and their peak and off-peak seasons. Try going during the off-peak season to save more money.

Use Coupons and Money Saving Apps: There is a coupon for anything you can think of to do on a family vacation. Once you know where you’re going, start looking for coupons and promotional offers for savings on things you want to do once you arrive. Cash back applications are another way to save while you travel. Companies such as Saivian offer applications that allow you to get cash back on international purchases from stores of your choice. This means you could save money on dining out, entertainment, or shopping.

Share a House: Do you know another family that would like to travel more, but can’t because of the expense? Why not cut some of the costs by sharing a vacation home? Renting a vacation home and sharing it with another family will cut the costs in half. It also gives the kids some friends to play with, while the adults hang out and enjoy the trip as well.

Cook as Often as Possible: Cooking your meals can help you save money on family vacations. Instead of eating out every day, hit the local grocery store. You can cook most of the time and save your money for other fun family activities. Then treat yourself to a nice meal out once or twice just to experience the culture.

Find Entertainment at the Hotel or Rental: You don’t have to go out and spend money every day that you’re on vacation. Find ways to entertain yourself at your hotel or vacation rental. Pack a gaming console or DVD player for games and movies. Head down to the pool (if there is one) at the hotel and splash around for a few hours. When the kids are asleep, hit the hotel bar for a few drinks. There are plenty of things you can do on the premises that won’t cost you much.

Look for Entertainment Packages: If you’re headed to a very popular destination, you may be able to find entertainment packages. These packages, sometimes called city passes, include admission to several popular attractions for a discounted rate. The attractions might include museums, parks, and tours.

You and your family deserve to get away from the normal day to day hustle. Going on a family vacation is a great way to relax and just have a great time. If money has been holding you back from creating new memories with your family, these tips should certainly help to keep the costs down.