 jump to example.com

Tiny ticks carry big diseases; prevention is key

Published Friday, Jul. 14, 2017, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Ernest “Bing” Kallus is still recovering from the Rocky Mountain spotted fever he contracted from a tick bite 13 months ago.

newspaperHe and his wife, Lynn, live in Lancaster County and keep bees on farms in Lancaster and Northumberland counties. They were sitting in their backyard relaxing one night when a tick dropped from a tree and lodged in the crook of Kallus’ arm.

“Everyone’s out in the summer in their yard or playing or working outdoors; it could happen to anyone,” Lynn Kallus said.

She removed the tick that night, but two weeks later her husband became extremely lethargic and disoriented. Their doctor prescribed the antibiotic doxycycline immediately and ordered a test for Rocky Mountain spotted fever. A couple of weeks later, the results came back positive.

After two rounds of antibiotics and a trip to the emergency room, Kallus was still experiencing stroke-like symptoms. He typically works outside and goes to the gym five days a week, but the tick bite “brought me down for a year,” he said.

To prevent tick-borne diseases, the key is to be aware of ticks and seek help immediately for any unexplained flu-like symptoms.

“It’s often the ones you don’t see that cause a problem,” said Dr. Amy Johnson, a family nurse practitioner in Bedford County. “Typically the ticks have to be attached for up to 24 hours,” but symptoms usually occur seven to 10 days after the bite.

While RMSF isn’t as prevalent as Lyme’s disease caused by ticks in Virginia, Johnson cautioned that there are similar diseases caused by ticks that mimic the symptoms of RMSF: fatigue, fever and joint pain. RMSF is the worst, Johnson said, because if untreated it can lead to organ failure. She explained that doxycycline is the best treatment, but farmers working outdoors need to exercise caution because the antibiotic increases sensitivity to sunlight.

Farmers especially need to be careful, because ticks this summer seem to be rampant.

“This year has been terrible for ticks,” exclaimed Bill Latane, a Virginia Farm Bureau Federationassistant director of membership and field services and a farmer in Westmoreland County. “I’m pretty much finding them any time I go to the farm, even with spraying my pants down with DEET.”

Latane is extra cautious because he also was diagnosed recently with RMSF. Fortunately, it was caught and treated early, and he is fine.

Johnson advised that the best way to prevent tick-borne illness is to treat pets for ticks and check yourself regularly. “Use bug spray, wear long pants and avoid high grass areas.”

If you find a tick, remove it with tweezers, making sure to get its head. If the tick is embedded so deeply that you can’t identify the head, Johnson recommends visiting a health care provider to have it removed.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
P-Nats shut out by Salem for second straight night
Vanilla beats chocolate to rank as top-selling ice cream flavor
ACC leads in Outland, Nagurski Watch List nominees
Dominion Energy statement on Virginia Supreme Court rulings in pipeline survey cases
Senators, Sandford steal series opener
Blue Rocks stun Lynchburg again, 6-5
Podcast: Chris Graham talks #ACCKickoff on Mark Moses Show
Interview: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Press Conference: Clemson at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Lamar Jackson: Even the Heisman Trophy winner has room to improve
Swofford talks ACC Network
Press Conference: Wake Forest at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Five Tazewell County companies increase international sales by $2 million
Liberty basketball’s Pacheco-Ortiz wraps up play at FIBA U19 World Cup
Mark Warner on revised Senate GOP healthcare bill
Interview: Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 